Bentonville girls charge to title

GRAVETTE -- Bentonville's girls are ready to take on the 6A-West Conference.

The Lady Tigers took advantage of hot shooting early and tenacious defense the whole way in a 56-31 victory over Siloam Springs in the championship game of the inaugural Gravette Christmas Tournament in Lion Arena.

"I'm real proud of these girls," said Bentonville coach Tom Halbmaier. "We were locked in defensively and did the things that we need to be able to do to beat a good Siloam Springs team."

Four Bentonville players -- Jada Brown, Abbey Kate Sanders, Olivia Rustad and Ella Campbell -- hit a 3-pointer in the first quarter and Campbell added a short jump shot for a 15-7 lead after the first quarter.

The Lady Tigers (8-4) took advantage of three Lady Panthers turnovers to build a 21-7 lead in the second quarter, which turned into a 26-14 advantage at halftime.

"I think overall our all of guards and post players did a great job," Halbmaier said. "We had some active hands, got some deflections and some high-percentage shots. Tonight we hit good shots. We took a lot of shots, but I'm not worried about the quantity, I'm not worried about the number of shots we take. It's the made shots that I'm looking at."

Brooke Smith scored to open the second half and get the Lady Panthers (9-3) back within 10, but Bentonville answered with a 13-4 run to blow the game open.

"You've got to give them a lot of credit," Siloam Springs coach Tim Rippy said. "They move the ball so well, better than anybody we've played so far. So that caused us problems on locating the shooters.

"Obviously we were trying to get to the shooters. That's what our plan was, but we had a hard time doing it in actuality. Then defensively their length bothered us. I didn't feel like we took care of the ball against it, and we had a hard time finishing against it, also."

Campbell finished with 15 points to lead Bentonville, which plays at Springdale Har-Ber on Tuesday to open 6A-West league play.

Samantha Rhuda scored 10 of her 12 in the second and third quarters, while Brown finished with 11. Brooke Ross led Siloam Springs with nine points. The Lady Panthers open 5A-West play at Mountain Home on Friday.

Boys

Siloam Springs 60, Gravette 33

The Panthers went on a 15-0 run in the third quarter to blow out the host Lions in the championship game.

Down 31-20 at half, Gravette had pulled within 31-26 after back-t0-back 3-pointers from Gunnar Woolard and Brady Hunt to open the third quarter.

The Panthers scored the next 15 points to take a 46-26 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Jedi Hunter and Dalton Newman answered with buckets for Siloam Springs before Josh Stewart cashed in a three-point play. Nate Hawbaker then hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Newman swished a baseline jump shot.

Stewart led with 18 points for the Panthers (8-4), while Newman had 10.

Hunt led Gravette (10-5) with 17 points, while Woolard had nine.