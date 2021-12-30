Biden, Putin talk today amid Ukraine tensions

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- President Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin will speak today as the Russian leader has stepped up his demands for security guarantees in Eastern Europe while maintaining a buildup of troops near Russia's border with Ukraine.

The two leaders will discuss "a range of topics, including upcoming diplomatic engagements," National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne said in a statement announcing the call.

The talks come as the U.S. and Western allies have watched the massing of Russian forces along the border, growing to an estimated 100,000 and fueling fears that Moscow is preparing to further invade Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke Wednesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said Blinken "reiterated the United States' unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia's military buildup on Ukraine's borders."

Price said the two discussed efforts to peacefully resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine and coming diplomatic engagements with Russia.

Putin said earlier this week that he would ponder a slew of options if the West fails to meet his push for security guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine.

Earlier this month, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back its military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe.

The U.S. and its allies have refused to offer Russia the kind of guarantees on Ukraine that Putin wants, citing NATO's principle that membership is open to any qualifying country. They agreed, however, to hold talks with Russia next month to discuss its concerns.

Putin's goal, many U.S. officials speculate, is to destabilize Ukraine's government and put in place a leader who will not turn to the West for support. That strategy has worked in Belarus, whose president, Alexander Lukashenko, has grown closer to Putin and pledged to participate in a growing number of joint military exercises.













The Russian President welcomed Lukashenko's proposal to hold another round of military drills, saying they could be held in February or March. Speaking during a meeting with Lukashenko in St. Petersburg, he added that military officials will coordinate details.

Russia and Belarus have a union agreement envisaging close political, economic and military ties.

Moscow has staunchly backed Lukashenko amid Western pressure. That pressure intensified after a brutal crackdown on domestic protests fueled by Lukashenko's reelection to a sixth term in an August 2020 vote that the opposition and the West say was rigged.

Tensions have escalated further since the summer over the arrival of thousands of migrants and refugees on Belarus' border with European Union member Poland. The EU has accused Lukashenko of retaliating for its sanctions by using desperate asylum-seekers as pawns and tricking them into trying to enter Poland.

In a show of support for Lukashenko, Russia conducted large-scale war games with Belarus in September that involved 200,000 troops. In recent weeks, Moscow has repeatedly sent its nuclear capable bombers on patrol over Belarus.

On Wednesday, Russian and Belarusian fighter jets jointly patrolled Belarus' air space.

Last month, Lukashenko said that Belarus would be ready to host Russian nuclear weapons.

The Belarusian leader hasn't elaborated on what kind of Russian atomic weapons Belarus would be willing to accommodate, but noted that the ex-Soviet republic has carefully preserved the necessary military infrastructure dating back to the time of the USSR.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has described Lukashenko's offer as a "serious warning prompted by reckless Western policy."

RUSSIAN OPTIONS

Putin made clear in an interview broadcast Sunday that he had no intention of taking his military options off the table. He has dismissed Biden's vow that the sanctions under consideration would be far more severe than any the United States and its allies have ever imposed against Russia.

Putin said he would consider "diverse" options if the West declined to meet his demands. "It will depend on what proposals our military experts submit to me," he said.

But Putin has options that do not involve troop movements, including using cyberweapons to cut off part of the electric grid in Ukraine, which is connected to Russia's grid.

The U.S. and Russia are to hold high-level talks on Jan. 10. Moscow and NATO representatives are expected to meet that same week as well as Russia and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, which includes the United States.

In today's call, which was requested by the Russians, Biden is expected to stress to Putin that the U.S. is united with its allies but will demonstrate a willingness to engage in "principled diplomacy" with Russia, according to a senior administration official who briefed reporters on the upcoming call. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity. The two leaders held a video call earlier this month.

The official added that the White House sees the leader- to-leader engagement as important as the administration looks to find a way beyond this "moment of crisis" over growing worries of a further Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In 2014, Russian troops marched into the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea and seized the territory from Ukraine. Russia's annexation of Crimea -- one of the darker moments for former President Barack Obama on the international stage -- looms large as Biden looks to contain the current smoldering crisis.

Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security adviser, said last week at the Council on Foreign Relations that "meaningful progress at the negotiating table, of course, will have to take place in the context of de-escalation, not escalation."

But the threat of a possible invasion of Ukraine is critical leverage for Moscow, and Russian officials say the Jan. 10 talks need to focus on their proposed "treaty" that demands that NATO never offer membership to Ukraine or place its forces or weapons in former Soviet states.

The two leaders are also expected during today's call to discuss efforts to persuade Iran to return to the 2015 nuclear accord, which was effectively scrapped by the Trump administration.

Despite differences on Ukraine and other issues, White House officials have said the Iran nuclear issue is one where they believe the U.S. and Russia can work cooperatively.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Putin would speak with Biden today but provided no details.

In a statement, the National Security Council did not say where the Jan. 10 meeting would take place, but the most likely site is Geneva, where previous rounds of talks about nuclear weapons have been held. Nor did it say who would lead the delegation. The nuclear talks have been led by the deputy secretary of state, Wendy Sherman, and her Russian equivalent, Sergei Ryabkov.

The National Security Council said that Biden's "approach on Ukraine has been clear and consistent: Unite the alliance behind two tracks, deterrence and diplomacy."

U.S. NAVAL MOVE

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier strike group to stay in the Mediterranean Sea region rather than move on to the Middle East, amid worries about the buildup of thousands of Russian troops near the Ukraine border.

A defense official said Tuesday that the change in the schedule of the USS Harry S. Truman, and the five American warships accompanying it, reflects the need for a persistent presence in Europe. It is necessary in order to reassure U.S. allies and partners in the region, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military deployment details.

The Truman strike group includes five U.S. ships -- the cruiser USS San Jacinto and the guided missile destroyers USS Cole, USS Bainbridge, USS Gravely and USS Jason Dunham. Also with them is the Norwegian navy frigate HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen.

The Truman left its homeport of Norfolk, Va., on Dec. 1, and entered the Mediterranean Sea on Dec. 14. It had been scheduled to continue on into the Gulf region.

Information for this article was contributed by Aamer Madhani, Lolita C. Baldor, Vladimir Isachenkov and Yuras Karmanau of The Associated Press and by David E. Sanger of The New York Times.