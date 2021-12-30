Blue & You to start accepting applications for mini grants

Schools, universities, government agencies and nonprofit groups around the state could receive funds to further their work, according to a news release from the Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas. The foundation will begin accepting applications for mini grants Saturday at https://blueandyoufoundationarkansas.org.

"Mini grants are a great opportunity for Arkansas organizations to receive funding for projects they are working on or areas they would like to improve," said Blue and You Foundation Executive Director Rebecca Pittillo.

"We are excited to announce that we are updating the mini grant program to focus on supporting organizations battling food insecurity, implementing public health initiatives in schools or needing emergency response equipment. We also realize that costs have risen since the mini grant program began, so we are giving organizations an opportunity to request up to $2,000 this year," Pittillo said.

Hundreds of organizations benefitted from previous mini grant awards. Recipients this year included Bryant School District, which received funds to purchase 16 Narcan kits that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, and 12 automatic external defibrillators (AED.)

"We are now prepared and ready to activate the emergency plans of the school, school district or IHE (Institution of Higher Education)," said Mandy Horn, Bryant School District nursing supervisor. "Within the past year, we utilized an AED at the high school graduation for a family member having a heart attack."

The Good Neighbor Food Cupboard at Diamond City also received funds this year to purchase eggs, a source of protein for many families they serve.

"We operate on a small budget for 100-150 families, over 450 individuals, that come twice a month for food assistance," said Mildred Hampton, pantry secretary. "The grant we received helped us to provide more nutritious items we would be unable to afford otherwise."

Applications for 2022 grants should be submitted to the Blue and You Foundation between Saturday and Feb. 15. To submit an application or for details visit https://blueandyoufoundationarkansas.org.