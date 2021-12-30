Boy suspected in 3 killings on lam

GARLAND, Texas — Police in Garland, Texas, have charged a 14-year-old with capital murder in a triple killing at a gas station and are warning that the boy is at large, armed and dangerous.

Police said Wednesday that they are seeking Abel Elias Acosta in a shooting that left three teens dead and a fourth wounded at a gas station’s convenience store Sunday.

Acosta is the son of Richard Acosta, 33, who surrendered to police Monday and is also charged with capital murder after being accused of acting as a get-away driver in the shooting, police said in a statement. A juvenile court has issued an order to take the younger Acosta into custody, police said, and authorized the public release of his name.

The Associated Press does not typically name juveniles suspected of crimes but is doing so in this case because authorities said he is a threat to public safety. Police released a photo from social media Wednesday of a boy holding a gun who they said is Acosta.

Acosta is not the 14-year-old who Garland police arrested Monday as a suspect in the shooting and then released to his family the next day, said Lt. Pedro Barineau. That teenager, who police have not identified by name, is not the shooter but remains a “person of interest” in the investigation, he said.

Police described the younger Acosta as a light-skinned Hispanic boy with dark hair and brown eyes. He is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds, they said.

The shooting was captured on surveillance video. It shows a shirtless boy or man with a handgun approaching the gas station store while crouched. He swings open the door and starts shooting from the doorway.