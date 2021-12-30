Calendar 12-30-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Thursday, Dec. 30

Women to present virtual concert

Women United for Christ singers will present a live musical concert via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. today. The event is free. The community is invited to celebrate with them as they close the year in song, according to a news release. To attend the online concert, use the Zoom ID 993 066 4421 with passcode 9e9ELS.

Friday, Dec. 31

New Community sets Watch Night event

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will present its Watch Night Service from 7-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. The guest speakers will be pastors Antoniyo Reed of Grace Empowered Worship Center, William Shaw of Pleasant View Ministries, Greg Smith of City of Love Outreach and Restoration Church, and Esau Watson Jr., bishop of Judah Restoration Worship Center. The host pastor/apostle is Patrick Lockett Sr.

Beginning Friday, Dec. 31

Agencies closing for New Year's Day

Jefferson County Courthouse and related offices and Pine Bluff City Hall and related offices will be closed Friday through Monday, according to spokesmen. White Hall City Hall and Altheimer City Hall will be closed Friday, according to spokesmen. The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System main location and all branches will be closed Friday through Monday, according to a news release. Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas offices and senior centers will be closed Friday. The agency's Southeast Arkansas Transportation (SEAT) will still take clients for dialysis and cancer appointments, according to a news release.

Through Friday, Dec. 31

JCCSI offers free exams in December

Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc. (JCCSI) will provide free primary care exams throughout December at three area clinics, according to a news release. To commemorate World Aids Day, JCCSI in partnership with the Pine Bluff Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, will provide free exams through Dec. 31 at these sites: Pine Bluff Clinic, 1101 S. Tennessee St., (870) 543-2380. Altheimer Clinic, 309 S. Edine, Altheimer, (870) 766-8411. Redfield Clinic, 100 Evening Sunset Valley, Redfield, (501) 397-2261. An HIV blood test will be included in the visit. The exams are for adults 18 and older. Appointments must be made in advance by calling the clinics and asking for the "Delta World AIDS Day" appointment.