Carin Schoppmeyer: January offers opportunities to create, run, celebrate, recommit

Cocktail Class: 'An Officer and a Gentleman'

Walton Arts Center

7 6:30 p.m. -- Make the touring production of "An Officer and a Gentleman" even more fun with show-themed cocktails that you'll learn to make yourself. You'll enjoy two cocktails with light appetizers. Tickets for the show are required; add-on tickets for the soiree are $35.

Information: waltonartscenter.org.

King's Day Kickoff

Krewe of Krazo

8 5 p.m. -- The King's Day Kickoff begins the Krewe of Krazo's Mardi Gras by announcing the 2022 King, Queen and Royal Court in festive style at the Center Stage event venue in Eureka Springs. Tickets are $20.

Information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/krazo-kings-day-kickoff-tickets-228496608507

Cocktail Tour: For the Birds

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art

13 6 p.m. -- Join in an evening tour of the museum with specialty cocktails inspired by the focus exhibition "Cross Pollination: Heade, Cole, Church, and Our Contemporary Moment." The evening starts in Eleven, where guests will learn how to make a handcrafted cocktail from master mixologists, then head into the galleries with a guide for a look at how artists in the exhibition have featured birds of all kinds. Spirited, laid-back, and just plain fun, this tour might become your new favorite way to explore the Crystal Bridges, organizers say. Tickets are $15.

Information: crystalbridges.org/calendar/cocktail-tour-for-the-birds/

Season Leaks 37

Arkansas Public Theatre

14 7 p.m. -- Arkansas Public Theatre announces its 37th season at the annual Season Leaks party at the Victory Theatre in downtown Rogers. Food will be provided by Torchy's Tacos of Fayetteville and Emory and Kinya Christian, with beverages provided by APT. Masks are required. Tickets are $10-$20 and go on sale next week.

Information: (479) 631-8988, arkansaspublictheatre.org.

5K Tutu Run and 1/4 Marathon

Western Arkansas Ballet

15 9 a.m. -- Western Arkansas Ballet will host its eighth annual 5K Tutu Run and 1/4 Marathon at the Greg Smith River Trail in Fort Smith. Entrants can run or walk a 5K or quarter marathon. Race is chip-timed, and participants will receive a finisher's medal.

Pre-registration fees are $25 for the 5K and $35 for the 1/4 marathon or $35 and $45, respectively, on race day.

Information: runsignup.com/Race/AR/FortSmith/WesternArkansasBalletTutuRun

Northwest Arkansas MLK Council

Recommitment Banquet

15 6 p.m. -- The 26th annual Recommitment Event, sponsored by the Northwest Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Council, will be at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center at the University of Arkansas. The featured speaker will be Cedric Clark, Sam's Club vice president, regional general manager (South Central Region). Tickets are $35.

Information: nwamlk.org.

Frozen Toes 5K/15K

Kessler Mountain Regional Park

9 a.m. Jan. 22 or Jan. 24-31 -- The seventh annual Frozen Toes 5K/15K trail run returns to Kessler Mountain Regional Park in Fayetteville.

Organizers say: "First-timers will love the technical, single-track trails of Kessler Mountain that reward you with breathtaking views of the Ozark Mountains. Returners are in for a treat as 2022 courses will be modified to accommodate current park construction, providing for a new experience for even the most seasoned veterans to Frozen Toes."

The single-track trails of Mount Kessler are technical in most areas, "but the views are worth every step of the course," and participants are encouraged to "take a break from the pavement and give trail running a try." Technical trails include "rocky, rooty sections and steep climbs," organizers say.

Registration is $35 for 15K runners and $30 for 5K runners. Both groups will get custom event socks and finisher medals, and awards will be announced for overall and age group top finishers.

Information: https://www.experiencefayetteville.com/experience/events

The Krewe of Krazo starts the celebration of Mardi Gras Jan. 8 by announcing the 2022 King, Queen and Royal Court. This photo is from Zeek Taylor’s reign in 2014. (Courtesy photo)

