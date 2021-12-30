Marriage Licenses

Chase Mozingo, 18, and Madison Cureton, 21, both of Mabelvale.

Jose Perez Vanegas, 29, and Ana Villa Gutierrez, 28, both of Little Rock.

Jeffrey Hicks, 34, and Jordan Tipton, 32, both of Little Rock.

Kolton Thomas, 29, and Sarah Boykin, 28, both of Little Rock.

Herman Lightner, 56, and Constance Madden, 49, both of Little Rock.

Ricky Burnett, 39, and Brittany Lambert, 35, both of Little Rock.

James Cotton, 38, and Lakendria Hillard, 31, both of Jacksonville.

Davis Ward, 29, and Alexandra Longley, 26, both of Little Rock.

Gregory Greenwood, 59, of Vail, Colo., and Brigid Galloway, 59, of Birmingham, Ala.

William Fields, 30, and Samantha Lynch, 31, both of Hayes, Va.

Fred Wood, 22, and Grace Mitchell, 21, both of Little Rock.

Justin House, 33, and Sodany Seng, 35, both of Sherwood.

Matthew Lamb, 34, and Laura Blackwell, 30, both of Little Rock.

Tyler Erickson, 29, and Maeva Barozzi, 28, both of Athens, Ga.

Jose Sanchez Olmedo, 22, and Amairani Velazquez, 20, both of Little Rock.

Krikette Brown, 45, and Akesh Howard, 53, both of Little Rock.

Devonte Howard, 26, of Little Rock and Breshandria Copeland, 27, of Ripley, Tenn.

Dharma Kimbler, 23, and Daniel Allred, 32, both of Carisle.

Adron Stafford, 40, and Joni Higginbotham, 34, both of Maumelle.

Taylor Landers, 28, and Shea Crissler, 27, both of Tucker.

Takasha Davis, 33, of Fort Worth, Texas and Kinglsey Ehiogu, 40, of Little Rock.

Dagan Boone, 50, of Little Rock and Mandy Gibson, 41, of Camden.

Divorces

FILED

21-4326. Marcus Lynch v. Amberlee Lynch.

21-4303. Molly Deere v. Brian Young.

21-4311. Ashley Sampson v. Keith Sampson.

21-4305. David Guarno v. Marguerritte Guarno.

21-4299. Ann Imperial v. Fausto Imperial.

21-4324. Paul Caudle v. Jeanni Bright.

21-4327. Milo East v. James Bates.

21-4317. George Robinson v. Peggy Robinson.

21-4316. Amanda Ferguson v. Martin Ferguson.

GRANTED

15-2001. Shelby Delong v. Blake Delong.

19-3136. Japeaka Davis v. Larry Davis Jr.

19-3759. Brian Ragsdell v. Terri Wooten.

20-746. Michelle Goshien v. Kevin Goshien.

21-124. Amanda Kurck v. Jeremy Kurck.

21-1064. Carlisa Riddles v. Gerron Riddles.

21-1314. Chester Parson v. Tambura Parson.

21-1400. Charles Pearson v. Carmen Pearson.

21-1935. Irina Stokes v. Stewart Stokes.

21-2945. Aliece Forbush v. Kayleigh Cody.

21-2973. Bethany Byrne v. Timothy Byrne.

21-3405. Chelsea Payne v. Joshua Payne Sr.

21-3478. Nakesha Cunningham v. Roy Cunningham.

21-3761. Jo Beth Hale v. John Hale.

21-3799. Terra Kennedy v. Mert Su.

21-3867. Megan Hestand v. Matthew Hestand.

21-3908. Terri Chapman v. Robert Chapman.

21-3965. Robert Spencer v. Monica Jackson.

21-3980. Courtney Gaddy v. Julie Gaddy.