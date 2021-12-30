Education foundations organizing cooperative

Some of Northwest Arkansas' largest public education foundations are forming a cooperative to support the region's students.

The Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale education foundations have been working for about 18 months to lay the groundwork for the as yet unnamed cooperative, said Marcus Osborne, Bentonville Public Schools Foundation president.

"We haven't seen anything like this anywhere else in the U.S.," Osborne said. "It's actually about something happening here in Northwest Arkansas that could serve as a model for elsewhere in the U.S."

Working together will allow of the foundations to secure support for the districts' approximately 80,000 students they may not be able to obtain independently, he said.

National grant-making organizations are sometimes leery of investing in a single district, he said.

"It's a way for us to kind of tap into some of these bigger national grant-making pools that would have not normally supported any one foundation, but would support the region," he said.

The cooperative will also share best practices, will assess the foundations' effectiveness and will create a formal structure through which the four foundations can interact, Osborne said.

"Northwest Arkansas is rich with talented people who desire to see all students succeed," Debbie Jones, Bentonville School District superintendent, said of the developing cooperative. "When we work together, we all learn from a greater network of ideas and best practices, ultimately, benefiting Bentonville children and other students in our region."

The nonprofit foundations are comprised of volunteer boards and paid personnel, Osborne said, noting that Bentonville is in the process of hiring its first staff member.

The foundations receive individual and corporate donations to pay for innovative opportunities in alignment with district priorities, but may not be feasible for districts to accomplish as quickly as they'd like, he said.

"Even though the school district has a very large budget, they have very little discretionary funds," he said, adding that districts have little flexibility on how they use those budgets.

The education foundations can make intentional, discretionary investments in practices that don't have to be districtwide, such as testing one-to-one technology for students before it was common in the region and establishing maker spaces to meet individual school needs.

The Walton Family Foundation awarded the developing cooperative a $145,000 planning grant in October to help provide the foundations with training and form the cooperative to allow for regional educational investments as well, Osborne said.

"Bringing together public education foundations from across the region will spark innovation and creativity for local schools," said Kim Davis, Walton Family Foundation senior adviser. "By working together, the cooperative will be able to share resources and be better prepared to meet the diverse needs of students."

The foundations met Dec. 8 for their first grant-funded planning session and training on developing a foundation board of directors, said Cambre Horne-Brooks, Fayetteville Public Education Foundation executive director.

"It was really teaching people about what the roles of board members are and really looking at what are the diversity of voices that we need as we make those decisions," said Jeannette Balleza Collins, an independent consultant. "I think that is a fantastic primer for collaborative work, which is what the cooperative will be doing."

It's too early to determine if the cooperative will be a nonprofit, she said, adding that such discussions will all be part of planning sessions.

Five more training sessions are scheduled, Osborne said, with the strategy process for the cooperative truly taking off after the first of the year. The foundations meet for planning sessions every other week.

"A lot of it's going to be engaging key leaders in the community to kind of get feedback on what they would like to see from the cooperative and formalizing it into a natural plan," he said.

The foundations will conclude gathering feedback in February, will review gathered data in March and plan to formalize the cooperative in April, Osborne said.

The cooperative has the potential to support long-term change for educating the region's students, he said.

"One of the ways that this cooperative is going to enable us to go bigger is to think about how we collectively address some of the inequities that exist from an educational perspective in Northwest Arkansas to make sure that every kid is given the opportunity to engage fully," Osborne said.

"That kind of collaboration can enable us to do some really interesting things, because those inequities don't sort of end at the Rogers border or the Bentonville border or the Fayetteville border. We're all facing them in some form or fashion."