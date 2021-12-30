Four people killed in traffic accidents

Four people were killed and two injured in traffic incidents on Arkansas roads Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Arkansas State Police preliminary reports.

Robert Collins, 38, of Malvern, died around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday on Arkansas 46 near Leola in Grant County while he was walking and hit by two trucks.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Grant County coroner.

Troopers judged road conditions at the time of the incident to be clear and dry, the report states.

Shirley Banks, 69, and John Howell, 85, both of Pine Bluff, were killed in a single-car crash just after 2 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 530 in Little Rock.

The two were passengers in a 2006 Nissan driven by Evelyn Howell, 69, of Pine Bluff, when the vehicle left the road to the left and struck the cable barrier. The Nissan then swerved right, crossing back across two lanes of southbound traffic and exiting the road on the other side, flipping and hitting a tree.

Howell was injured in the crash and taken to UAMS for treatment.

Troopers judged road conditions to be cloudy and dry at the time of the wreck, the report states.

Megan Crawford, 25, of Ravenden Springs, died shortly after midnight Wednesday on U.S. 67 in Randolph County while attempting to pass a tractor-trailer truck and striking a vehicle belonging to Shane Owens, 30, of Powhatan.

Owens was injured in the wreck and taken to St. Bernards Five Rivers Medical Center in Pocahontas for treatment.

Troopers judged road conditions to be foggy and wet at the time of the the crash.