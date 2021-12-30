Georgia Southern at UALR men

WHEN 6:30 p.m.

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock

RECORDS UALR 5-7; Georgia Southern 7-4

SERIES Georgia Southern leads series 19-16

TV None

RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Isaiah Palermo, 6-5, Jr.12.54.7

G Marko Lukic, 6-7, Jr.11.43.3

G Marko Andric, 6-2, So.5.12.2

G D.J. Smith, 6-0, Fr.5.32.8

F Nikola Maric 6-10, Sr.13.16.1

COACH Darrell Walker (47-53 in fourth season at UALR and 93-71 in sixth season overall)

Georgia Southern

POS NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Elijah McCadden, 6-4, Sr.12.14.6

G Kamari Brown, 6-3, Sr.10.94.2

F Andrei Savrasov, 6-8, rJr.11.56.2

G Gedi Juozapaitis, 6-4, Sr.7.02.5

G Tre Cobbs, 6-0, Sr.6.32.2

COACH Brian Burg (20-17 in second season at Georgia Southern and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALRGeorgia Southern

70.2Points for72.1

72.6Points against59.6

-0.2Rebound margin5.7

0.8Turnover margin1.1

43.2FG pct.50.7

31.53-pt pct.35.1

73.1FT pct.69.9

CHALK TALK UALR is beginning its 31st league season as a Sun Belt Conference member before departing for the Ohio Valley Conference next fall. ... Georgia Southern Coach Brian Burg was an assistant under former Trojans Coach Chris Beard, working with UALR during the 2015-16 season before following Beard to Texas Tech.

-- Mitchell Gladstone