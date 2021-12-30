DEAR READERS: As the year 2021 is ending, this is a good time to set up new family rules for 2022 so household tasks don't become a big problem. Let your family know what you expect from them, with a few guidelines for everyone to follow. It will help keep your home organized and running more efficiently. Here are five suggestions:

1. Nothing is left or dumped on the floors.

2. Right stuff in the right place. Provide bins, boxes or hanging racks for your children to use.

3. If you use it, clean it.

4. If you take it into a room, you also take it out. No dirty dishes left anywhere.

5. Every family member agrees to handle at least one routine household job.

DEAR READERS: Plan ahead for car emergencies. As we know, they can happen. So take a few preventive measures to be prepared, just in case. Maintain your car and monitor the tires to be sure they are properly inflated. Examine the windshield wipers to make sure they are in good condition. Keep your gas tank full. Place an envelope in the glovebox that's marked "IN CASE OF AN ACCIDENT" with the name and phone number of a person to notify. Store blankets, flares, flashlights and a first-aid kit in the trunk of your vehicle.

DEAR READERS: If you buy flour in paper packages, where and how do your store it in your kitchen? You can keep it in the original packaging or put it in a sealed plastic or glass container to prevent bugs from getting into it. You can place it in the refrigerator or a cool dry place. But use this hint when you are cooking with it. If you store flour in the refrigerator, you must remove it and bring it to room temperature before you use it. If you don't do this, the recipe could have a heavy texture.

DEAR READERS: If blood stains get on clothing that can be washed, soak the garment in cold water for around 30 minutes, which will usually remove it. But if the stains are still visible, mix a bit of water with unseasoned meat tenderizer (it helps break down the protein in the blood) and apply to the stains. If the garment cannot be laundered at home, take it to a dry cleaner right away and identify the stain. The professionals will get the job done.

DEAR HELOISE: Save baggies, such as those the deli gives you with lunch meat, to put cooled bacon or hamburger grease in and place in the trash. This will keep the plumbing free of potential clogs, and it recycles the empty bag, which would otherwise just be thrown in the trash.

-- Melissa, via email

DEAR READER: This is a good hint, because we all need to recycle as much as we can for the good of our planet.

