High school roundups

BOYS

AMARILLO (TEXAS) 56, JONESBORO 43 A dreadful second quarter hurt Jonesboro (8-2) at the Arby's Classic in Bristol, Tenn. Isaac Harrell had 14 points and four rebounds for the Golden Hurricane, who were outscored 22-4 in the second quarter. Jonesboro shot 15 of 50 (30%) compared to 20 of 32 (62.5%) for Amarillo (16-4). Brendan Hausen had 19 points and Damonze Woods added 15 points for the Sandies.

DREW CENTRAL 63, STAR CITY 50 Kade Bodiford's 21 points boosted Drew Central (12-3) at its Commercial Bank Southeast Arkansas Holiday Tournament. Zairen Beene scored 17 points for Star City (2-6).

FARMINGTON 58, PARAGOULD 49 Layne Taylor pumped in 24 points, 9 assists and 4 rebounds as Farmington (13-1) broke free. Logan Burch had 12 points and four rebounds for the Cardinals, winners of four in a row. Mateo Carbonel ended with 10 points and seven rebounds for Farmington.

FOUNTAIN LAKE 59, CROSSETT 25 Michael Moore turned in 15 points for Fountain Lake (13-1) at the Commercial Bank Southeast Arkansas Holiday Tournament at Drew Central. Ellis Mays had eight pionts for Crossett (4-7).

GREENWOOD 80, FRIENDSHIP ASPIRE 25 Samuel Forbus and Joshua Ligon both scored 10 points in a convincing win for Greenwood (3-10) at the Beebe Holiday Tournament.

MAMMOTH SPRING 66, IZARD COUNTY JV 50 Gavin Boddie put together a 25-point outing for Mammoth Spring (11-11) at the Bad Bow Mowers Ronnie Brogdon Invitational at Highland. Andrew Jones scored 13 points and Nate Rogers had 12 points for the Bears, who'll play Melbourne today.

MAUMELLE 77, MORRILTON 55 Colby Garland had 15 points and both Jamaal Summons and Dexter White ended with 10 points each for Maumelle (8-3) in the Neosho (Mo.) Holiday Classic. Joseph Pinion had 31 points and eight rebounds for Morrilton (7-5). Jacorey Mosley pitched in with 12 points and Julian Brockman collected 10 points for the Devil Dogs.

MILLS 70, LAFAYETTE (MO.) 61 Q.J. King went 12 of 12 from the foul line and finished with 24 points to lead Mills (5-5) to another victory in the Neosho, Mo., Holiday Classic. King added seven rebounds and seven assists, while Jabrae Shaw had 10 points for the Comets.

MONTICELLO 70, DERMOTT 20 Kedrick Anderson poured in 33 points to carry Monticello (4-7) to an easy win at the Commercial Bank Southeast Arkansas Holiday Tournament at Drew Central. Lekendric Kilgore had nine points for Dermott (15-6).

PARKERS CHAPEL 50, DREW CENTRAL JV 46 Chris Greer tallied 14 points to lead Parkers Chapel (2-8) to a close victory in the Commercial Bank Southeast Arkansas Holiday Tournament at Drew Central. Dayton England had 20 points for Drew Central's junior varsity team.

QUITMAN 57, MIDLAND 32 Greyson Ealy finished with 16 points for Quitman (6-7), which pulled away in the Mount Vernon-Enola Holiday Tournament and stopped a three-game losing skid. Bo Mauldin added 10 points for the Bulldogs. Logan Pruitt led Midland (4-7) with 10 points.

STUTTGART 57, CLARENDON 52 Arlie Lee put up 24 points to catapult Stuttgart (6-2) past the host team in the Clarendon Holiday Tournament. Drew Davis followed with 13 points for the Ricebirds. Quincey McAdoo finished with 15 points and Jaxon Hampton produced 13 for Clarendon (4-1).

GIRLS

BOONEVILLE 57, VIAN (OKLA.) 36 Heaven Sanchez furnished 23 points and four assists as Booneville (11-0) remained perfect and advanced to the finals of the Bill Frye Invitational at Mansfield. Joleigh Tate had 9 points and Leah Swint collected 3 points, 12 rebounds and 4 blocks for the Lady Bearcats, who are in a tournament championship game for the third time this year. Maisie Wells had 14 points and 15 rebounds for Vian.

CARLISLE 61, BRINKLEY 56, OT Hailey Thrift powered home 18 points for Carlisle (6-6), which needed an extra session to get past Brinkley (6-3) in the Goldfish Classic at Lonoke.

CONWAY 77, CLOVIS WEST (CALIF.) 48 Savannah Scott netted 16 of her 26 points in the first half as Conway (13-0) moved to the semifinals of the Sandra Meadows Classic in Duncanville, Texas. Chloe Clardy had 16 points and Jaiden Thomas added 15 points for the Lady Wampus Cats, who led 42-19 at halftime.

CROSSETT 29, HERMITAGE 27 Shenia Gavin's 12 points allowed Crossett (1-8) to get its first win in the Commercial Bank Southeast Arkansas Holiday Tournament at Drew Central. Aislin England scored 15 points to lead Hermitage (2-12), which had beaten Crossett 24-22 in November.

DREW CENTRAL 65, HAMPTON 13 Gracie Connard was the catalyst for Drew Central (12-4), scoring a game-high 20 points in the Lady Pirates' blowout in their Commercial Bank Southeast Arkansas Holiday Tournament. Alana Thompson had nine points for Hampton (3-7).

FARMINGTON 61, SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 51 Carson Dillard scored 15 points for Farmington (13-1), which held on over the Lady Wildcats. Jenna Lawrence had 14 points and 10 rebounds while Reese Shirey ended with 13 points. Megan Hernandez added 12 points for the Lady Cardinals. Delaney Roller scored 19 points and Pacious McDaniel supplied 17 points for Har-Ber (7-4), which trailed 43-37 after three quarters. Caylan Koon chipped in with 13 points.

FAYETTEVILLE 48, MESQUITE HORN (TEXAS) 44 Wynter Beck and Loren Lindsey both had 11 points as Fayetteville (5-7) won for the second time on Wednesday. Jayla Johnson had 10 points and Morgan Gaines chipped in with nine points for the Lady Bulldogs, who beat McEachern, Ga. 58-50 earlier in the day.

FOUNTAIN LAKE 46, DERMOTT 44 Kara Martin delivered with 18 points for Fountain Lake (6-5) in the semifinals of the Commercial Bank Southeast Arkansas Holiday Tournament at Drew Central. Dermott Radeja Ford had 10 points for Dermott (19-3).

LONOKE 66, RIVERVIEW 36 Kaleigh Thompson and Ky Wilson each scored 14 points as Lonoke (10-1) made quick work of its foes in the Goldfish Classic. Graison King added 10 points for the Lady Rabbits, who will play Southside Batesville today in the finals.

MARION 46, JONESBORO 40 Jessica Robins churned out 13 points for Marion (8-5), which knocked off its Class 5A-East Conference rivals in the consolation round of the Sandra Meadows Classic in Duncanville, Texas. Ny'asia Jackson scored nine points for the Lady Patriots, who led 27-22 at halftime. Ereuana Hardaway and Destiny Thomas had 13 points apiece for Jonesboro (6-5).

PARKERS CHAPEL 38, WARREN 29 Rebekah Harding tossed in 10 points as Parkers Chapel (5-5) rallied in the Commercial Bank Southeast Arkansas Holiday Tournament at Drew Central. Keller Bigham led all scorers with 22 points for Warren (3-4).

POYEN 44, BISMARCK 39 Payton Anderson scored 18 points and Ellie Sutterfield had 16 points to lead visiting Poyen (8-3) past Bismarck. The Lady Indians led 18-9 at the end of the first quarter, 25-18 at halftime and 37-24 after the end of the third quarter. Hannah Collie led the Lady Lions with 18 points.

RECTOR 44, BERRYVILLE 36 Ellie Ford had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lift Rector (10-5) into the finals of the CS Bank Holiday Hoops Classic at Berryville. Carly Rodden supplied 13 points for the Lady Cougars, who play Fordyce in the title game.

SACRED HEART 60, MIDLAND 31 Emma Dold provided a big lift for Sacred Heart (9-6), which rolled during the Mount Vernon-Enola Holiday Tournament. Dold had 15 points while Halen Hoelzeman scored 12 points for the Lady Rebels. Mattin Martin ended with nine points for Midland (2-7).

SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 57, ROSE BUD 46 Olivia Allen racked up 29 points to push Southside Batesville (13-1) into the finals of the Goldfish Classic at Lonoke.

VIOLA 46, GREEN FORST 29 One day after putting up 36 points and 9 rebounds in a 58-51 loss to Danville, A.J. McCandlis had 17 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists to lead Viola (8-13) to victory in the CS Bank Holiday Hoops Tournament at Berryville. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Lady Longhorns.