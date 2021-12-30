Hot Springs man accused of stabbing girlfriend multiple times in her bed

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs man was arrested on felony charges early Wednesday after police say he stabbed his girlfriend multiple times while she was in bed with her 3-year-old daughter.

Michael Lance Scott Campbell, 30, of 160 Morphew Road, was taken into custody at a nearby apartment shortly before 2:30 a.m. and charged with second-degree domestic battery, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, punishable by up to six years.

Campbell, who lists no prior felony history, was being held without bond and was set to appear Wednesday in Garland County District Court.

According to the probable cause affidavit, shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, Garland County Sheriff's Deputy Charles DeLaHunt, Sgt. Greg Kellar and Deputy Kevin Hampton were dispatched to the apartments at 160 Morphew regarding a stabbing.

Deputies located Campbell inside the doorway of one apartment and noted there was blood by the front door and inside the apartment, so they took him into custody, the affidavit says.

Deputies said they found the victim, 31, in the bathroom bleeding with multiple stab wounds to her body. They cleared the scene so LifeNet personnel could come in and the victim was transported to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs for treatment.

Before the victim left, she reportedly told deputies she was asleep in her bed at a nearby apartment with her 3-year-old daughter when Campbell, who is her live-in boyfriend, came into the bedroom and "started attacking her."

She stated she felt "a burning sensation" to her body and then realized he was stabbing her. She said she grabbed her daughter and ran to her sister's apartment nearby for help.

Her sister, 31, and a male witness, 28, told deputies Campbell had followed the victim to their apartment.

Sheriff's investigators were notified and investigator Don Yoak came to the scene and began gathering evidence.

The affidavit notes Campbell was read his rights at the detention center, but it didn't indicate if he gave a statement or a motive for the attack.