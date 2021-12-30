• Brian Kemp, the Republican governor of Georgia, reiterating his opposition to pandemic mandates, said the state will spend $100 million to boost hospital staffing and deploy 200 National Guard troops to help at coronavirus testing sites and hospitals amid an explosion of infections in the state.

• Thanos Plevris, the health minister of Greece, said music will be prohibited at commercial venues for New Year's celebrations as part of restrictions announced in response to a surge in covid-19 cases fueled by the omicron variant.

• Eddie Colbert, a police officer in Vicksburg, Miss., was ordered to take an anger management class, placed on probation for 45 days, and suspended for 15 days with pay after a video showed him pushing a man down during an arrest made during a downtown disturbance call and forcefully pressing his knee into the man's back.

• Amanda Henry, 43, a Tennessee woman accused of drunkenly groping and making lewd comments to two fellow passengers on a flight from Florida to Nashville before attacking two flight attendants, is facing charges of interfering with a flight crew, federal prosecutors said.

• Jatavious "Rabbit" Carroll, 18, accused in a fatal shooting on the Grambling State University campus on Oct. 13, was arrested in Delhi, La., and charged with second-degree murder and other charges, Louisiana State Police said.

• Steve Joe Andrade, 26, of Gainesville, Ga., was arrested and charged with murder and other counts hours after his father was found dead in a building behind his home, Hall County sheriff's deputies said.

• Joe Brummell, emergency services director for Madison County, Mont., said firefighters faced subfreezing temperatures that caused their equipment -- including hose nozzles and breathing gear -- to ice up as they battled an apartment building fire in Ennis.

• Kristina Graper, 51, of Dover, N.H., was convicted of violating the state's civil-rights law after calling a 9-year-old Black child by a racial slur and threatening to kneel on his neck to "terrorize or coerce him" after he accidentally broke her son's toy at a park.

• Eric Adams, the mayor-elect of New York City, said he will take his oath of office in Times Square on New Year's Day shortly after the midnight ball drops and amid thousands of revelers to become the second Black mayor of the nation's largest city.