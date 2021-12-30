It takes a village

As a longtime caregiver and someone who sees dementia affecting my peers and their families every day, I know how challenging the experience can be. That's why I joined the Alzheimer's Association Arkansas Chapter Board of Directors--to be a part of the effort to help and support Arkansas families living with Alzheimer's and all forms of dementia.

As too many Arkansans can attest, this disease can be lonely and isolating--for the individual and the caregiver. Our goal at the Alzheimer's Association is to let these folks know they're not alone. Support is available by phone via the 24/7 Helpline (800-272-3900), and both virtually and in-person via support groups, education classes, and care planning meetings. And this past year, we doubled down on our efforts and made progress on multiple fronts to address Alzheimer's/dementia and find ways to better support and serve families living with it.

At the state level, we had a hand in the creation of the Alzheimer's and Dementia Disease Advisory Council. A range of stakeholders have been named to the council, including caregivers, health-care providers, researchers, and state agency representatives. The council will assess current programs and services for families living with the disease and provide recommendations in the form of an Alzheimer's and Dementia state plan.

The association also led the charge to secure funding from the CDC which came in the form of a BOLD grant. (BOLD stands for Building Our Largest Dementia Infrastructure Act.) This funding is being used to develop public health actions to change systems and policies, promote risk reduction and early detection, and provide support for caregivers.

At the local level, we strengthened our board of directors--tapping local community and corporate leaders to join us--expanding our ability to reach and serve all people and communities in different ways and settings.

At the grass-roots level, we saw an uptick in the number of individuals joining with us in the fight--signing on as volunteers and advocates for the association. Additionally, our Walk to End Alzheimer's events throughout the fall saw strong community support as participants were out in force to show their resilience. The Walk is an emotional and inspirational experience for our constituents, as they draw strength from each other and in their collective mission to raise awareness and dollars to fight this disease.

As the expression goes, it takes a village. And that's what we're assembling in Arkansas--a village comprised of community volunteers, local leaders, and state officials. Our shared goal is to make people aware of the help and support available for families living with Alzheimer's and other dementias.

Personally, I know the stress and sadness that can accompany caregiving. I also know the relief and empowering feeling that can come with reaching out. It's my hope that as we move into the new year, more people will connect with the Alzheimer's Association. There is strength and comfort in knowing you're not alone.

Ellon Cockrill is president of the Alzheimer's Association Arkansas Chapter.