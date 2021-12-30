LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: From Zac Dunlap to Rachel Ammons, there’s a lot to listen to on the last night of the year

New Year’s Eve is a busy night for revelers and an even busier night for singers, musicians and music venues. Bars and restaurants are stocked up for the big night, with many planning to hand out party favors and offer toasts at midnight to ring in the new year. Find music that suits you, belly up to a bar and say goodbye to 2021.

Zac Dunlap performs at 8 p.m. Friday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com.

◼️ Patrick Rogers performs at 8 p.m. today (no cover) at Stickyz Rock ’n’ Roll Chicken Shack. The Big Dam Horns perform at 8 p.m. Friday; tickets are $25 for advance reserved seating, $15 for advance standing-room only, $20 at the door for SRO. Stickyz, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock. (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com.

◼️ Moonmane, Lap and Zilla perform at 9 p.m. Friday ($5) at White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock. (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com.

◼️ Zach McKenzie performs from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday and The Fassler’s Hall*Stars perform a drag brunch at noon Saturday, with a second show at 4 p.m. Saturday at Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com.

◼️ The Karla Case Band performs from 9 p.m. Friday to 12:30 a.m. Saturday at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock. Call for reservations at (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com.

◼️ Cliff Aaron with The Afterthought performs from 7-10:30 p.m. today. Bri Ailene performs at 9 p.m. Friday, followed by DJ G-Force at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com.

◼️ Rodger King performs at 3 p.m. Saturday and The Steve Crump Band performs at 3 p.m. Sunday on the patio of the River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland, (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com.

◼️ Cory Fontenot and Robby Matthews perform from 9-noon Saturday at Dugan’s Pub, 401 E. Third St., Little Rock. (501) 244-0542.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at Diablo’s Tacos & Mezcaleria, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (501) 500-2323; diablostacosandmezcal.com.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Rachel Ammons performs at 9 p.m. Friday ($20) at Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com.

Shannon Boshears is among the performers at a New Year’s Eve concert at The Venue at Westwind in North Little Rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

KEVIN BLACK ◼️ The On Call Band, SYNRG, The Whitney Houston Tribute starring Crisshaundra Olyssa Pullom, The Freddie Mercury Tribute starring Randall Shreve, the Ted Ludwig Trio, The Trap Jazz Giants, Shannon Boshears and Mojo Depot perform 7 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. at The Venue at Westwind, 7318 Windsong Drive, North Little Rock. Tickets range from $40 to $600, available at Eventbrite.com. (501) 804-3211; thevenueatwestwind.com

◼️ “A Top Secret Music Duo” performs at 10 p.m. Friday (no cover) at Cregeen’s Irish Pub, 301 Main St., North Little Rock. (501) 376-7468; cregeens.com

◼️ DJs from Club Nevermore will perform from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday at Neighbors/Area 51, 6511 Warden Road, Sherwood. Admission is $15 advance at Eventbrite or $20 at the door. (501) 835-5510.

ARKADELPHIA

F&A performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Silverado’s Bar & Grill, 295 Malvern Road, Arkadelphia. Admission is $5. (870) 260-1349.

BENTON

The city of Benton will host a New Year’s Eve Ball Drop from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday at 403 N. Main St., Benton. Admission is free; canned goods will be collected for local food banks. (501) 664-3433. The event will include music, a laser show, food trucks, and activities and games for all ages.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs from 5:45-8:45 p.m. Sunday at Chepe’s Mexican Grill, 17324 I-30 Frontage Road, Benton, (501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com.

CADDO VALLEY

Ronnie Bear and the Native Pride performs at 8 p.m. Friday at Betty’s Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive, Caddo Valley, (702) 379-6632.

CAMDEN

Brooks Walthall performs at 7 p.m. today at Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE, Camden, (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com.

CONWAY

Lypstick Hand Grenade performs at 9 p.m. Friday and The Tone Kats performs from 9 p.m.-midnight Saturday at TC’s Midtown Grill, Conway, (501) 205-0576.

◼️ Get Off My Lawn performs for a New Year’s Eve party at 8 p.m. Friday at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway. Admission is $5. (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com.

DARDANELLE

Jason Campbell and Dem Boys perform at 5 p.m. Friday at Front Street Grill, 115 S. Front St., Dardanelle. (479) 229-4458.

EL DORADO

Mr. CabbageHead and the Screaming Radishes perform at 7 p.m. Friday ($20) in a benefit for the Special Olympics athletes in area 15. Travis Mobley and Austin Crum (of the band Shenandoah), perform at 7 p.m. Friday at Mulekick at Mad, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado, (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Rachel “Brick” Fields, Dawn Cate, Liz Lottmann, Ocie Fisher and Tori Rudolph perform as part of “Divas on Fire NYE” at 9:30 p.m. Friday and Vintage Pistol performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Chelsea’s, 10 Mountain St., Eureka Springs, (479) 253-6723; chelseascafeeureka.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

Rachel “Brick” Fields performs at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Morano’s, 2179 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville, (479) 935-4800.

HOT SPRINGS

DJ Courier Coleman hosts “New Year’s Eve Twenty Twenty WOO!” at 9 p.m. Friday at the Starlite Club, 230 Ouachita Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 624-6686.

◼️ DJ Force performs at 5 p.m. Friday at Crosswalk Bar & Club, 2715 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 463-9463.

The Stardust Big Band gets the party going on New Year’s Eve at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa in Hot Springs. (Democrat-Gazette file photo/Helaine Williams)

Helaine R. Williams ◼️ The Stardust Big Band performs for a New Year’s Eve Gala at 7 p.m. Friday at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave., Hot Springs. The evening will include a five-course gourmet dinner with wine, two drinks and midnight champagne toast; admission is $230 per person. For reservations, call (501) 623-7771. The Intruders perform at 9 p.m. Friday in the Conference Center. Admission is $65. arlingtonhotel.com.

◼️ DJ Mike Poe performs for “Celebration @ The Rooftop” at 7 p.m. Friday at The Rooftop Bar at the Waters Hotel at 340 Central Ave. Admission, $50, includes light hors d’oeuvres and midnight champagnes toast. (501) 321-0001; thewatershs.com.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs at 9 p.m. Friday at Pop’s Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino, 2705 Central Ave., Hot Springs (501) 625-5296; oaklawn.com; at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave., (501) 701-4544; and from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave., (501) 623-7771, arlingtonhotel.com.

◼️ “Motown and More” perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Vapors Live, 315 Park Ave., Hot Springs. Tickets are $65 advance or $75 at the door. (501) 463-4463; vaporslive.com.

◼️ Just Sayin performs from 8-11:45 p.m. Friday at The Inside Track Grill & Sports Lounge, Hotel Hot Springs, 305 Malvern Ave., Hot Springs. (855) 680-3239.

◼️ Funkin’ Gonuts performs at 9 p.m. Friday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs. There will be champagne at midnight, along with black-eyed peas, greens and cornbread. ($20 cover) (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com.

◼️ Dino D & the D Train perform from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. today in Silk’s Bar and Grill; the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra String Quartet performs from 4-8 p.m. and Jacob Flores performs from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday in the Lobby Bar; Cliff and Susan perform from 5-9 p.m. and Identity Crisis performs from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday; Cliff and Susan perform from 4-8 p.m. and Identity Crisis performs from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday in Pop’s Lounge; and “Purple Reign: A Tribute to Prince” featuring Jason Tenner, will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Event Center (tickets range from $22 to $50) at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 625-5296; oaklawn.com.

◼️ The Help performs at 8 p.m. Friday at The Tap Room, 816 Albert Pike Road, Hot Springs. (501) 651-0827.

◼️ Jerry Lewis performs at 6 p.m. Friday at Sam’s Pizza Pub, 401 Burchwood Bay Road, Hot Springs. (501) 525-0780. Reservations are suggested; champagne and black-eyed peas will be included for the 9 p.m. ball drop. Samspizzapub.net

◼️ Table of Mahogany, Landrest and Warm Trickle perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Maxine’s, 700 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Admission is $10. (501) 321-0909; maxineslive.com

◼️ Aaron Owens performs for a Masquerade Party at 8 p.m. Friday at Boogies Bar & Grill, 1010 E. Grand Ave., Hot Springs. Tickets are $10 in advance, at boogiesbar.com/what-s-happening, or $15 at the door. (501) 624-5455.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Bad Habit performs a New Year’s Eve show at 6 p.m. Friday at Xplore DeSoto, 101 Clubhouse Drive, Hot Springs Village. Tickets are $90, which includes a five-course dinner and champagne toast; (501) 915-0007 for reservations; xploredesoto.com

JACKSONVILLE

Boots Bailey & the Boys perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Jay’s Sandbar (formerly The Goal Post), 7607 John Harden Drive, Jacksonville. Admission is $25. (501) 982-2900.

LONSDALE

Feelin Groovy perform from 4-8 p.m. Friday at Tanner’s Neighborhood Bar and Grill, 25255 Arkansas 5, Suite N, Lonsdale (501) 915-9880; tannersneighborhoodbarandgrill.com

MAUMELLE

Bakslyder performs at 8 p.m. Friday at Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365, Maumelle, (501) 800-1123.

MORRILTON

Rusty Roosters perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Cedar Lounge Bar & Grill, 1222 E. Broadway, Morrilton, (501) 354-8937; cedar-lounge-morrilton.edan.io. Admission is $5.

WILSON

The Mighty Souls perform at 7 p.m. Friday at the Historic Wilson Theater, 5 N. Jefferson, Wilson (870) 655-0102. Tickets, available at Eventbrite, are $150 for the masquerade, wine dinner and dance or $75 for the dance and champagne toast at 10 p.m. Friday. Wilsonarkansas.com/events.