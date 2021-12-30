James Hales: Historians remember days of traveling salesmen and jams and jellies

Last month I wrote about the origin and early speakers at the Rogers History Club. There was a great response to these individual memories of early Rogers. Every person experiences events from a unique perspective, and it is enlightening and entertaining to hear their stories. This column features two speakers from families that had a great positive influence on the development of Rogers.

Pat Harris

On May 27, 2010, we were fortunate to have Pat Harris as our speaker. Pat is the son of Earl Harris, owner of the Harris Bakery and the Harris Hotel. Earl was involved and instrumental in almost all of the important events in the development of Rogers including Lake Atalanta, Rogers Memorial Hospital, Wendt-Sonis, Daisy and Beaver Lake. Here are some excerpts from Pat's program:

"When my dad bought the bankrupt Lane Hotel in 1937, he changed the name to the Harris Hotel. At the time, almost all of the merchandise sold to businesses was by traveling salesmen, and when in the area, they stayed at the Harris Hotel. It was located about the center between Kansas City, Little Rock and Fort Smith. Most folks think Rogers was always a dry town, but Rogers was wet before World War II. If any visitor wanted a drink, the elevator operator or bellman would go across the street and bring back a bottle of liquor for the guest. The men in Rogers went off to fight the war, and when they came home, the women had voted the county dry (much laughter). The hotel was also the venue for weddings, birthday parties, civic groups, and big bands played there. It was very popular and the social center for activities in this area.

"It was a big year in 1937, for Earl Harris not only bought the hotel and made it the 'Palace of the Ozarks,' but he also expanded the Harris Bakery," said Pat. "The Harris Bakery began at 107 W. Walnut St. in 1926, but the output was limited in this location. In 1937 he built a new modern bakery at 114 W. Elm St. This building was advertised as the most beautiful bakery in America and had unique features such as corner windows. The corner windows don't seem like a big deal today, but at the time it was the first building in Rogers with corner windows and that was unheard of. They had a grand opening on May 4 and 5, 1937, and people came from miles around for the festivities, including a drawing for the grand prize of a new 1937 Ford V-8 Tudor. This was an awesome prize at the time. Rogers was blessed with the wonderful smell of fresh-baked bread from 1937 until the bakery moved out to South First Street in 1993.

"One of Rogers' outstanding qualities that caused industries such as the early apple growers, Wendt-Sonis and Daisy to come to Rogers was tremendous community spirit," said Pat. " I will give you an example: One of the terms for Daisy to relocate in Rogers was that a water line had to be run from town way out to the location of the plant on South Highway 71. Well, the city did not have the money, so the citizens of Rogers had to come up with the money. So Dad was in charge of collecting the money. One thing that Dad was really proud of, and I am proud of, was that businessmen like Mr. Stroud would donate, and all of their employees would contribute, sometimes a dollar a week, sometimes just 50 cents or whatever. All of the businesses and their employees contributed, and it was a major community effort. I don't think something like this would happen today, but the spirit and attitude at the time was that they would do anything to bring jobs to Rogers. This spirit is what I think makes Rogers very special, and our people have a history of that.

"I worked for Cecil Miller at Watson's Goodyear appliance store from 1970-72 delivering appliances. Cecil would send me out for a delivery and I asked, 'What if no one is home?' He said, 'Just go on in; they don't have a lock on the door.' I can't tell you how many deliveries we made when no one was home. No one locked their doors back then. It was a whole different Mayberry type situation – fun times."

I asked Pat how did he get in the real estate business? "While working at Watson's Goodyear, a friend of mine, Larry Garrett, said one day, we need to get in the real estate business, there is more money to be made. I went to work for G. Don Thompson and got my real estate license. He was one of the smartest businessmen that I have ever known. He had the radio station, Victory Theater, Record Ranch, cable TV and other businesses. I worked for him, and I worked for Joe Musteen. In 1976, Jack McHaney came along and we started our company, Harris McHaney Realty."

Dale Webster

Our speaker on January 27, 2011, was Dale Webster, the son of Roy Webster, the founder of the House of Webster. The House of Webster is one of the most fascinating success stories in the history of Rogers. Roy Webster was struggling to make a living for his family during the Depression days of the 1930s. In 1934, at the age of 21, he began delivering newspapers to support his family. Soon his route covered 125 miles per day and included all of Benton County and parts of southwest Missouri. To increase his income, he also sold bread from Harris Bakery and pies made by his wife, Evelyn. By 1939, the products sold on his route included pies, fruit cakes, jams and jellies made in their kitchen at night. Business was so good that the Websters worked overtime in their kitchen almost every night to meet the demand. They went exclusively in the baking business and opened a bakery at 220 S. First St. where the Iron Horse Coffee Co. is today. By 1946, the bakery had moved to 112 S. Second St. where Broadaway Printing was recently located.

Here are excerpts from the program by Dale Webster:

"In the mid-1940s, we made up about a hundred little boxes with fruitcakes and assorted honey and jellies and went around trying to sell them to stores and as corporate gifts. We didn't have much luck, but in 1946, a guy come in and told Dad that he needed to talk to Harvey Jones of Jones Truck Lines. Well, Harvey bought all of them, and it changed the cash flow $300 (much laughter). Dad would try different things and mostly all we got was experience. Dad said, 'You know, if it wasn't for about a million dollars worth of experience, we wouldn't have made nothing' (laughter). We made fruitcakes for Camp Chaffee (at Fort Smith) and other places. The gift box business was an idea that worked pretty good. It was never big, but it worked. Finally we discovered that everybody didn't want fruitcakes, so we started packaging jams, jellies and honey, gift boxes. We used go over to Griffin's Wholesale Grocery Co. (home office in Oklahoma) in November and December and make all of their jellies. We leased their plant and made all of our jellies over there for several years, and that worked pretty good."

In 1951, the Websters leased the bakery on South Second Street to Frances Sweeten and moved to the present location at 1013 N. Second St. to concentrate on jams, jellies and corporate gifts. "In the early '80s, the market changed," said Dale. "We had been selling to little local merchants, and they were gradually taken over by big out-of-town corporations. We had to reinvent our business. By accident, we started selling to farm market businesses like Apple Town down at Lincoln. I started chasing them, and in a couple of years we probably picked up 2,000 of these across the country. Some of them had other people's names on them, but we made it. We made all of Silver Dollar City's apple butter. We made all of Hickory Farms jellies, and they used about 1.5 million jars a year. We made the small jars of jelly featured in Swiss Colony's catalog, and many others. We had one line at our plant on North Second Street that could produce 350 jars per minute, so you needed some good catchers at the end of the line (laughter)."

In 1994, when Roy Webster passed, Dale Webster took over the reins of the company and operated it until 2006, when it was sold to Griffin Foods of Muskogee, Okla. The House of Webster is still producing jams, jellies and corporate gift boxes today here in Rogers.