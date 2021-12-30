Sections
King Cotton Scoreboard

by Pine Bluff Commercial | Today at 2:49 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 27

Girls

Game 1A, Shreveport Huntington 58, Watson Chapel 31 

Game 1B, Sylvan Hills 60, Memphis Hutchison School for Girls 52

Boys

Game 2, Little Rock Parkview 66, Fort Bend (Texas) Hightower 63 

Game 3, St. Louis Christian Brothers 63, Raymond (Miss.) 54 

Game 4, Baytown (Texas) Goose Creek Memorial 80, Chicago De La Salle 60 

Game 5, Shreveport Huntington 51, White Hall 41 

Game 6, Magnolia 55, St. Louis Cardinal Ritter 47 

Game 7, Beaumont (Texas) United 66, Watson Chapel 18 

Game 8, North Little Rock 77, Shreveport Calvary Baptist 46 

Game 9, Antioch (Tenn.) Cane Ridge 62, Pine Bluff 57

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Girls

Game 10A, Memphis Hutchison School for Girls 48, Pine Bluff 31 

Game 10B, Sylvan Hills 67, Shreveport Huntington 47

Boys

Game 11, King Bracket, Raymond 58, Watson Chapel 46 

Game 12, King Bracket, Pine Bluff 63, Calvary Baptist 50 

Game 13, Creed Bracket, Hightower 63, De La Salle 55 (OT) 

Game 14, Creed Bracket, Cardinal Ritter 84, White Hall 50 

Game 15, King Bracket semifinal, Beaumont United 67, Christian Brothers 59 

Game 16, Creed Bracket semifinal, Magnolia 68, Huntington 61 

Game 17, King Bracket semifinal, North Little Rock 86, Cane Ridge 59 

Game 18, Creed Bracket semifinal, Parkview 87, Goose Creek Memorial 46

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Girls

Memphis Hutchison School for Girls 56, Watson Chapel 37

Boys

Watson Chapel 26, Calvary Baptist 25 

Fort Bend Hightower 59, White Hall 44 

Cardinal Ritter 69, De La Salle 60 

Raymond 58, Pine Bluff 53 

Creed Bracket third place: Huntington 66, Goose Creek Memorial 64 

King Bracket third place: Christian Brothers 62, Cane Ridge 55 

Creed Bracket championship: Magnolia 67, Parkview 58 

King Bracket championship: North Little Rock 82, Beaumont United 72

