King Cotton Scoreboard

Monday, Dec. 27
Girls
Game 1A, Shreveport Huntington 58, Watson Chapel 31
Game 1B, Sylvan Hills 60, Memphis Hutchison School for Girls 52
Boys
Game 2, Little Rock Parkview 66, Fort Bend (Texas) Hightower 63
Game 3, St. Louis Christian Brothers 63, Raymond (Miss.) 54
Game 4, Baytown (Texas) Goose Creek Memorial 80, Chicago De La Salle 60
Game 5, Shreveport Huntington 51, White Hall 41
Game 6, Magnolia 55, St. Louis Cardinal Ritter 47
Game 7, Beaumont (Texas) United 66, Watson Chapel 18
Game 8, North Little Rock 77, Shreveport Calvary Baptist 46
Game 9, Antioch (Tenn.) Cane Ridge 62, Pine Bluff 57
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Girls
Game 10A, Memphis Hutchison School for Girls 48, Pine Bluff 31
Game 10B, Sylvan Hills 67, Shreveport Huntington 47
Boys
Game 11, King Bracket, Raymond 58, Watson Chapel 46
Game 12, King Bracket, Pine Bluff 63, Calvary Baptist 50
Game 13, Creed Bracket, Hightower 63, De La Salle 55 (OT)
Game 14, Creed Bracket, Cardinal Ritter 84, White Hall 50
Game 15, King Bracket semifinal, Beaumont United 67, Christian Brothers 59
Game 16, Creed Bracket semifinal, Magnolia 68, Huntington 61
Game 17, King Bracket semifinal, North Little Rock 86, Cane Ridge 59
Game 18, Creed Bracket semifinal, Parkview 87, Goose Creek Memorial 46
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Girls
Memphis Hutchison School for Girls 56, Watson Chapel 37
Boys
Watson Chapel 26, Calvary Baptist 25
Fort Bend Hightower 59, White Hall 44
Cardinal Ritter 69, De La Salle 60
Raymond 58, Pine Bluff 53
Creed Bracket third place: Huntington 66, Goose Creek Memorial 64
King Bracket third place: Christian Brothers 62, Cane Ridge 55
Creed Bracket championship: Magnolia 67, Parkview 58
King Bracket championship: North Little Rock 82, Beaumont United 72