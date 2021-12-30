ARIZONA STATE (8-4) VS. WISCONSiN (8-4)

WHEN 9:30 p.m. (ESPN) LINE Wisconsin by 6 SERIES RECORD Arizona St. leads 3-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

After failing to live up to preseason expectations of playing for a conference title, the winner between the Sun Devils and Badgers will at least get to end 2021 on an upbeat note. Wisconsin’s loss to Minnesota in the season finale cost it a place in the Big Ten Championship Game and halted a seven-game winning streak. Arizona State’s Pac-12 championship aspirations were thwarted with a second-half implosion at Utah and a first-half no-show at Washington State the following week, but they responded by winning three of their last four.

KEY MATCHUP

Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen vs. Arizona State LB Kyle Soelle. It took a month for the freshman Allen to find himself before ripping off seven consecutive 100-yard games, totaling 1,013 yards and 11 touchdowns in that span to make his case for being the next great Badgers tailback. Soelle leads the Sun Devils with 82 tackles and was third on the team with 7 1/2 tackles for loss.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

ARIZONA STATE QB Jayden Daniels is a dynamic runner, as his 36 carries of 10-plus yards were the most in the Pac-12 regardless of position this season. With 1,000-yard rusher Rachaad White opting out, Daniels will have to use his legs to create against the stingiest run defense in the FBS. Wisconsin allowed just 65 yards per game on the ground and 2.14 yards per carry.

WISCONSIN LB Leo Chenal was a machine, amassing 106 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 7 sacks in 10 games. This could be his last college game.

FACTS & FIGURES

Wisconsin is playing in its 20th consecutive bowl game. That is the second-longest streak in Big Ten history, trailing Michigan’s 33-year run from 1975-2007. … Arizona State is the only FBS defense not to allow a play of 50 yards or longer this season. … This will be the first time the Las Vegas Bowl is held at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Raiders and UNLV, after last year’s game was canceled because of the covid-19 pandemic. The game had been staged at Sam Boyd Stadium from 1992-2019.