Ideology focus wrong

Since when are Arkansas state contracts subject to a litmus test of Republican Party (red state) values? Is that how we do business in Arkansas now? It would seem that Sen. Dan Sullivan thinks so.

The PBS contract in question would address learning loss among elementary schoolchildren and the funding for the contract would come from a federal grant. Not the state or the Republican Party--the federal government. Presumably, the managers at PBS felt that the proposed contract served the state's needs. Contract reviews by the Review Subcommittee of the Arkansas Legislative Council should include factors such as experience, cost, and prior performance--not political ideology.

I especially loved the senator's comment that "Sesame Street has taken a pretty good turn to the left." Even Big Bird is suspect.

What's next? Book-burning? Loyalty oaths? Welcome to La La Land.

Solar is a win for all

I have solar on the roof and save money and help the environment. Is this unfair to those who don't have solar? The answer is common sense, no!

My solar, with no investment by the utility, allows the utility to bill my neighbor 134 percent. You see, the utility loses 34 percent in resistance line lost. So they have to produce more without my solar. My solar, that cost them nothing, is all profit. In addition it is produced during peak hours; less overcapacity is needed.

The net effect is that solar should make everyone's bill cheaper, but more importantly, it is helping the environment. This is a win for everyone: lower bills for me, cheaper electricity for you, free electricity for the utility to bill, and we are helping the environment.

That's not democracy

The editorial writers of this paper seem to think that the best way to enact policy is to elect more people who agree with them. In an ideal democracy, which America has at this time, that would happen.

There is one problem with that: One of the parties is trying to govern, and one is trying to stop any kind of governing. It appears the Republicans have changed the voting laws to basically say if we can't win with an honest election, we will fix the results of any election to get the results we want. I would think that the editors of this paper would just once say that what is going on with the Republican Party has no relation to a democracy!

