Little Rock teen, charged with possession of machine gun, ordered released by federal judge

A federal magistrate judge ordered a Little Rock man, who was arrested last week as part of a homicide investigation, to be released Wednesday.

Davyon Roberts, 18, was arrested on Dec. 20 after police in Bryant found him in possession of a conversion device, also known as a Glock switch, which is used to convert a semi-automatic handgun into an automatic weapon, according to reports.

The vehicle Roberts was in when Bryant police pulled it over, a blue Ford Crown Victoria, matched a description of a vehicle connected to a double homicide investigation in Little Rock.

When police searched Roberts, the Glock switch fell out of his pants and police found a .40-caliber Glock Model 23 pistol under the driver's seat, reports said.

The handgun that police found had a missing rear plate, indicating that someone had, or was intending to modify the gun to make it automatic, according to a special agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Roberts is charged with possession of a machine gun.

Just before midnight on Dec. 19, police found two men shot dead in a stolen vehicle near the entrance to Baptist Health Medical Center. Police identified the men as Kenneth West, 19, and Justice Moore, 20, both of Little Rock.

While the vehicle Roberts was driving matched a description of one connected to the homicide investigation in Little Rock, U.S. Magistrate Judge Edie Ervin said there was no evidence connecting him to the Little Rock shooting on Dec. 19.

"I'm giving you one chance, and if there is any mess up at all I will not hesitate to revoke your bond," Ervin told Roberts.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Eldridge argued for Roberts' detention saying a long string of cases for which Roberts is either currently facing charges or was named in police reports points to a violent pattern of behavior.

"Your honor, there's no sub-conditions that will reasonably assure the safety of the community from this defendant," Eldridge said.

In July, Roberts and Alvictor Denton, 36, were arrested after an altercation at Lark Place where two men fired shots at one another, according to witnesses. Vehicles and a residence were hit, but no one was injured in the shooting, according to reports.

Roberts and Denton were charged with five counts of committing a terroristic act in the incident, and Roberts was released on a $25,000 bond.

Roberts was also arrested in February after a shooting where a 17-year-old was shot in the leg.

According to police, officers responded to a call in the 14000 block of Otter Creek Parkway where people had gathered to watch two girls fight.

Video surveillance footage showed six armed men, three carrying AR-15s. The men fired at the crowd and into the air, according to police. Roberts and five others were charged in the incident.

Ervin agreed to release Roberts from detention under certain conditions, requiring electronic monitoring, drug testing and for him to continue to attend high school.

After Wednesday's hearing, Eldridge filed an appeal of Ervin's decision to release Roberts that contended that the decision "was erroneous based upon the evidence presented at the defendant's detention hearing and should be reversed."