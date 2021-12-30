Major role in store for PSU freshman

TAMPA, Fla. -- NFL opt-outs are not the only thing affecting Penn State's projected starting lineup for Outback Bowl date against No. 21 Arkansas at Raymond James Stadium.

All signs point to redshirt freshman Olumuyiwa Fashanu starting at left tackle for James Franklin's Nittany Lions when they square off with the Razorbacks at 11 a.m. Central on Saturday.

Veteran tackle Rasheed Walker, a third-team All-Big Ten media selection, had been the starter on the left side for the majority of the regular season, but he missed the last two games against Rutgers and Michigan State. He was also spotted using crutches in a Tampa team arrival photo earlier this week.

Franklin addressed the possibility of Fashanu being ready to start during an Outback Bowl media session on Wednesday afternoon.

"Yeah, he better be, right?" Franklin said of Fashanu.

"He was going to start earlier in the year and [he] had an injury and was unable to start."

Fashanu was prepped to start in Penn State's 28-0 win over Rutgers at Beaver Stadium on Nov. 20 but he could not play. True freshman Landon Tengwall made his debut in that game.

"And that's when Landon went in and started and played really well as a true freshman," Franklin continued.

"But yeah, we've been preparing and planning and like I said, 'Olu' was going to start during the year and now we're in position, obviously, that he's going to do it on Saturday. And we have a lot of faith and confidence in him, so, it's going to be exciting to watch him go out and play. He's had a really good week of practice."

Penn State will be without several key starters vs. Arkansas due to NFL opt-outs -- wideout Jahan Dotson, defensive end Arnold Ebiketie, linebackers Brandon Smith and Ellis Brooks, safety Jaquan Brisker and defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo.