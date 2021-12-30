Man accused of stabbing girlfriend multiple times in Hot Springs, authorities say

A 30-year-old man arrested early Wednesday is accused of stabbing his girlfriend multiple times while she was in bed with her 3-year-old daughter, authorities said.

According to a probable cause affidavit, shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, Garland County sheriff's deputy Charles DeLaHunt, Sgt. Greg Kellar and deputy Kevin Hampton were dispatched to the Chapel Ridge of Hot Springs apartments, 160 Morphew Road, regarding a stabbing.

Deputies found Michael Lancescott Campbell of Hot Springs National Park inside the doorway of one apartment and noted there was blood by the front door and inside the apartment, so they took him into custody, authorities said.

Deputies found the 31-year-old victim in the bathroom, bleeding with multiple stab wounds in her body, the affidavit states. The victim was transported to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs for treatment.

Before the victim left, she reportedly told deputies she was asleep in her bed at a nearby apartment with her 3-year-old daughter when Campbell, who is her live-in boyfriend, came into the bedroom and "started attacking her," according to the affidavit

She stated she felt "a burning sensation" to her body and realized he was stabbing her. According to authorities, the woman said she grabbed her daughter and ran to her sister's apartment nearby for help.

Campbell was charged with second-degree domestic battery, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, punishable by up to six years.

Campbell, who lists no prior felony history, was being held at the Garland County jail in lieu of $50,000 bond and was set to appear Jan. 18 in Garland County District Court, an online inmate roster indicates.