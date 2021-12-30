Community Briefs: Med center alters nurse leadership





Med center alters nurse leadership

Jefferson Regional Medical Center announced two changes in its nursing leadership effective Jan. 1.

Assistant chief nursing officer Michelle Powell will become chief nursing officer. The current chief nursing officer, Louise Hickman will move into the role of chief clinical officer, according to a news release.

Powell has been with Jefferson Regional for 23 years and has served as assistant chief nursing officer for three years.

Hickman has served as chief nursing officer for 18 years, and in her new position, she will hold administrative responsibility for surgical services, cardiology/cath lab, pharmacy and the School of Nursing.

"It is such an honor to work with both of these talented health care professionals, and to see the progression of their careers," said Brian Thomas, president and chief executive officer of Jefferson Regional.

"Louise Hickman has guided our nursing program to new heights, and Michelle has been working closely with Louise during one of the most challenging times in health care history. Both have proven themselves to be examples of excellence in our field, and I am looking forward to seeing their contributions in the future," Thomas said.

End-of-'21 Zoom live concert today

Women United for Christ singers will present a live musical concert via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. today. The end-of-the-year event is free.

The community is invited to celebrate with them as they close the year in song, according to a news release. To attend the online concert, use the Zoom ID 993 066 4421 with pass code 9e9ELS.

Aging agency releases lunch menu

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week are:

Monday -- Sausage, scrambled eggs, biscuit, fruit, juice and milk.

Tuesday -- Cheesy chicken and potato casserole, brussels sprouts, dinner roll, winter hot fruit and milk.

Wednesday -- Taco soup, whole grain chips, salsa, lettuce salad, strawberries and bananas and milk.

Thursday -- Smothered pork cutlet, pickled beets, broccoli, roll, cobbler and milk.

Friday -- Meatballs with gravy, carrots, mashed potatoes, wheat bread, fruit cocktail and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.

Louise Hickman







Michelle Powell

Submitted



