Miller County's budget for next year set at $29.3 million

TEXARKANA, Ark. -- With courthouse flood damage needing repair, jail space needing expanding and Juvenile Detention Center finance still unsolved, Miller County officials still managed to approve a 2022 budget last week -- the largest one yet.

After more then an hour of discussion, Miller County Quorum Court members wound up approving a $29.3 million budget for all of next year, according to finance figures released by the Miller County Judge's Office.

Of the amount, slightly more then $8.5 million of it is a combination of both federal grant funds and private insurance money -- with $3,546,000 in American Rescue Plan grant money earmarked for jail expansion. The remaining $5 million in insurance funds is going toward courthouse flood renovations following the Feb. 20 courthouse water pipe burst that damage all five of the building's floors.

Currently, courthouse renovations teams are in the process of leveling uneven floor areas on the building's first, second and third floors, said Carla Jenkins, administrative assistant to the county judge.

Apart from federal grant money and private insurance funds, the remaining amount of slightly more than $20,822,000 is covering the county's normal operations and maintenance cost for all of next year, county budget records show. Of this remaining county maintenance and operating money, about $2,293,000 is for the Sheriff's Office, while $3.6 million is being designated for the county's jail maintenance department, along with another $3.6 million going to the county's Road Department.

The county's overall 2021 original budget approved last year, started out as $19.3 million, but later wound up being nearly $27.6 million as the year progressed.