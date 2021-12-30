More kids hospitalized as surge sweeps nation





The U.S. is seeing a higher number of kids in hospitals, as omicron spreads across the country, Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told MSNBC.

"Most of those children are not yet vaccinated," Walensky said Wednesday. "So the message here is: Get the children vaccinated."

Walensky spoke amid concerns that the return of U.S. kids to school next week after the holiday break may further spread infections, already at record levels.

December is a common time of the year for children to be admitted to the hospital, according to Walensky, who added that most affected kids currently are seeking medical attention for reasons other than covid and incidentally testing positive upon admission. Most children aren't requiring treatment in intensive care units, Walensky said.

Several states have reported increases of about 50% in pediatric admissions for covid-19 in December. New York City has experienced the most dramatic rise, with 68 children hospitalized last week, a fourfold jump from two weeks earlier.

But even as experts expressed concern about a marked jump in hospitalizations -- an increase more than double that among adults -- doctors and researchers said they were not seeing evidence that omicron was more threatening to children.

In fact, preliminary data suggests that compared with the delta variant, omicron appears to be causing milder illness in children, similar to early findings for adults.

"I think the important story to tell here is that severity is way down and the risk for significant severe disease seems to be lower," said Dr. David Rubin, a researcher at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Instead, much of the rise in pediatric admissions results from the sheer number of children who are becoming infected with delta and the more contagious omicron variant, he and other experts said, as well as low vaccination rates among children older than 5.













Younger children do not yet qualify for vaccination, and only those age 16 and older qualify for booster shots, which offer the most effective shield against infection and hospitalization.

The upshot is that children overall are somewhat less protected from the virus than adults. In the week ending Dec. 23, about 199,000 childhood cases were reported nationally, a 50% increase compared with the beginning of December, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Roughly 1 in 10 American children has tested positive for the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the academy.

Infected children remain far less likely to become ill compared with adults. But across the country last week, an average of 1,200 children each day have been hospitalized with the coronavirus, up from 800 at the end of November, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Some of those children arrived at the hospital with other medical problems.

Those numbers are well below the peaks reached in September, although experts also fear a wave of pediatric hospitalizations in the coming weeks, fueled by omicron's spread, holiday gatherings and a return to classrooms after Jan. 1.

"We're just holding our breath and bracing for a tsunami of impact," said Dr. Patricia Manning, chief of staff at Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

Hospital leaders and critical care doctors said that nearly all the children hospitalized with covid-19 had one thing in common: They were unvaccinated or undervaccinated.

"What we're seeing in our ICU makes it crystal clear that vaccination is the single most important thing you can do to protect your kid from getting sick with this virus," said Dr. James Schneider, chief of pediatric critical care at Cohen's Children's Medical Center in New York, which serves nearly two dozen hospitals in the Northwell Health system.

Some hospitals around the country have reported positivity rates as high as 20% among children. But the vast majority were asymptomatic and arrived at the hospital with other health problems, officials say.

CASES SKYROCKET

More than a year after the vaccine was rolled out, new cases of covid-19 in the U.S. have soared to their highest level on record at over 265,000 per day on average, a surge driven largely by the highly contagious omicron variant.

New cases per day have more than doubled over the past two weeks, eclipsing the old mark of 250,000, set in mid-January, according to data kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The fast-spreading mutant version of the virus has cast a pall over Christmas and New Year's, forcing communities to scale back or call off their festivities just weeks after it seemed as if Americans were about to enjoy an almost normal holiday season. Thousands of flights have been canceled amid staffing shortages blamed on the virus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious-disease expert, said Wednesday that there is no need to cancel small home gatherings among vaccinated and boosted family and friends.

But "if your plans are to go to a 40- to 50-person New Year's Eve party with all the bells and whistles and everybody hugging and kissing and wishing each other a happy new year, I would strongly recommend that this year we not do that," he said.

The number of Americans now in the hospital with covid-19 is running at around 60,000, or about half the figure seen in January, the CDC reported.

While hospitalizations sometimes lag behind cases, the hospital figures may reflect both the protection conferred by the vaccine and the possibility that omicron is not making people as sick as previous versions.

Covid-19 deaths in the U.S. have climbed over the past two weeks from an average of 1,200 per day to around 1,500.

Public health experts will be closely watching the numbers in the coming week for indications of the vaccines' effectiveness in preventing serious illness, keeping people out of the hospital and relieving strain on exhausted health care workers, said Bob Bednarczyk, a professor of global health and epidemiology at Emory University.

CDC data already suggests that the unvaccinated are hospitalized at much higher rates than those who have gotten inoculated, even if the effectiveness of the shots decreases over time, he said.

"If we're able to weather this surge with hopefully minimal disruptions to the overall health care system, that is a place where vaccines are really showing their worth," Bednarczyk said.

NEW ISOLATION GUIDANCE

The decision by federal health officials to shorten isolation periods for Americans infected with the coronavirus drew both tempered support and intense opposition from scientists Tuesday, particularly over the absence of a testing requirement and fears that the omission could hasten the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant.

The new guidance, coming amid a crush of new infections that has starved many hospitals of workers, seemed to some scientists like a necessary step to shore up workforces in essential industries. And encouraging people to leave isolation early after testing negative could spare them the hardships of prolonged periods at home.

But letting hundreds of thousands of infected people forgo those tests -- even if, crucially, their symptoms were not entirely gone -- risks seeding new cases and heaping even more pressure on already overburdened health systems, experts said Tuesday.

"To me, this feels honestly more about economics than about the science," said Yonatan Grad, an associate professor of immunology and infectious diseases at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, who has tracked coronavirus infections in the NBA.

"I suspect what it will do is result in at least some people emerging from isolation more quickly, and so there'll be more opportunities for transmission and that of course will accelerate the spread of covid-19," he added, noting that people were unlikely to adhere strictly to masking advice after leaving isolation.

Walensky said Tuesday the new guidance had been necessitated by the volume of people about to be infected.

In a series of holiday weekend meetings, she said, agency officials pored over transmissibility data for past variants and signs that omicron caused less severe illness. But ultimately, Walensky said, she decided that rapid tests were not effective enough at diagnosing infectiousness in people.

"You don't necessarily do a test if you don't know what you're going to do with the result," she said, adding, "The anticipated number of cases that we were seeing required us to take action at this moment."

The CDC's recommendations cut isolation periods for infected people from 10 days to five. The agency did not recommend rapid testing before people left isolation.

But some scientists maintain that rapid tests are the most convenient indication of whether someone remains contagious. Regulatory delays, manufacturing problems and shortfalls in government support have left rapid tests in extremely short supply as the omicron variant has surged, pushing caseloads to near record levels in the United States.

According to a scientist who has discussed isolation policy with the CDC in recent months, officials said the agency could not recommend rapid tests while supplies were so scarce. The scientist spoke on condition of anonymity to describe confidential discussions.

President Joe Biden has promised to make 500 million tests available free of charge, but it is not clear how quickly they will be shipped.

Walensky denied that testing availability affected the agency's thinking and said that masking alone addressed the risk that infected people remained contagious after isolation. The CDC has asked infected people to wear a mask around others for five days after leaving isolation.

"We know that, let's call it 85% of your transmissibility time is already behind you," Walensky said of the five-day isolation period. "A minority of it is in front of you. And if you wear a mask, you can avert it."

Scientists said they worried that like rapid tests, the most effective masks, known as N95s, remained out of reach for many Americans.

The Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday that rapid tests do detect Omicron cases, though they may have reduced sensitivity. Another type of test, known as a PCR, is not useful for releasing people from isolation because it can return positive results after someone is no longer contagious.

DISPARITY DEJA VU

Amid the omicron surge, public health officials say they are seeing, with booster shots, a return of the hesitancy and skepticism many had toward vaccinations.

Initially, efforts of advocates and health officials brought shots to those who were initially resistant in churches, barber shops, homes and wherever people felt comfortable.

Such nationwide campaigns helped narrow initially yawning gaps in vaccination rates between Black and white Americans. Now, however, public health experts say that many of the same issues that initially led to slower vaccine uptake among Black Americans, including difficulties obtaining shots and a sometimes deep-seated distrust of the medical system, are behind lagging booster rates. Eligibility could also be a contributing factor, as people who got Pfizer or Moderna doses are not eligible for a booster until six months after their second shot.

Because of waning immunity, scientists say, getting a booster is key to fighting the highly contagious omicron variant. That means many of the majority-Black communities that were devastated in earlier stages of the pandemic, like Prince George's County, Md., could be especially vulnerable again.

As of Tuesday, Prince George's average daily case rate of 265.1 per 100,000 was dramatically higher than that of any other Maryland jurisdiction. The next highest was 169.3 cases per 100,000 in neighboring Charles County.

"If people don't get boosted, our health-care system is going to be overwhelmed," said Deneen Richmond, who leads Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center.

In the greater Washington region, just 32% of Black Marylanders who were fully vaccinated have gotten a booster, compared with 44% of white residents. In Virginia, it's 17% of Black residents and 25% of white residents; and in the District of Columbia, it's 19% of Black residents and 32% of white residents.

That trend is echoed across the country, according to a report from the Kaiser Family Foundation, although federal data is spottier because not all states and counties report the race of vaccine recipients.

"Policymakers should have anticipated this because we in very recent memory have the experience of disparities in our initial vaccine rollout," said Neil Sehgal, an assistant professor of health policy and management at the University of Maryland School of Public Health. "We have examples of what works ... of actually getting vaccine-hesitant people to change their minds."

The good news is that the gap will probably close again, Sehgal said, but it will take work. And it could already be too late for many, he said, as the omicron variant sweeps through the population.

After widespread complaints about the inequitable distribution, Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md., launched a vaccine equity task force.

Maryland National Guard Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead, who has headed Maryland's vaccine equity task force since its creation in January, said officials were so pleased with how much progress on vaccine equity had been made that they considered winding down the task force when the fiscal year ended Sept. 30.

But they scrapped those plans when they saw the early booster data, she said, realizing that this phase of vaccine distribution was going to pose its own set of challenges. Their "2.0 version," Birckhead said, includes teams that have started across the state by targeting libraries, schools and the homebound.

This time around, she is more hopeful than last winter because officials know that meeting people where they are works -- eventually.

But the surge in cases and hospitalizations lends urgency to their efforts. The 2,781 new cases reported Tuesday in Prince George's County was about four times higher than the 692 reported on May 1, 2020, the highest single-day total outside of this month.

Information for this article was contributed by Kasia Klimasinska of Bloomberg News (TNS); by Kathleen Foody and Terry Tang of The Associated Press; by Andrew Jacobs and Benjamin Mueller of The New York Times; and by Rachel Chason and Dan Keating of The Washington Post.





