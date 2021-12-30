Pipeline full, ready to help, Putin says

MOSCOW -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that a new pipeline to Germany has been fully filled with natural gas, noting that it could help quickly reduce soaring European energy prices.

The $11 billion Nord Stream 2 pipeline is currently awaiting approval from Germany and the European Union, and officials warned that a decision won't come in the first half of 2022.

The first of its two links was filled with gas in October, and Russia's state-controlled Gazprom natural gas company reported Wednesday that it had completed filling the second one to make it fully ready for operation.

Putin pointed at surging energy prices in Europe, adding that Nord Stream 2 could help quickly stabilize the markets.

"This new additional route will certainly help stabilize prices on the European markets," Putin said at a meeting with energy officials.

The 765-mile pipeline would double the volume of gas pumped by Gazprom directly to Germany.

-- The Associated Press

Producer Cal-Maine: Egg prices up 12%

Egg prices are rising and more food inflation could be forthcoming amid continuing supply chain volatility in 2022, according to Cal-Maine Foods Inc., the biggest U.S. producer.

The company, which accounts for about a fifth of the U.S. market, said egg prices in its fiscal second quarter rose 12% from the previous year amid a recovering food service sector and supply-chain issues. Unfavorable crop weather also made corn and soy feed for chickens more expensive. Cal-Maine earnings, reported Tuesday after market close, missed analysts' expectations, sending shares down the most in over a year.

Prices for a dozen large eggs in the U.S. Midwest hit $1.64 earlier this month, according to the Department of Agriculture. That's the highest since the covid-19 pandemic started disrupting the supply chain and raising costs.

"In spite of current and expected inflationary headwinds, we remain focused on what we can control by managing our costs and running efficient operations," said Dolph Baker, chairman and chief executive officer of Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine shares fell 5.4% to close Wednesday at $36.25.

-- Bloomberg News

Day's 4.13 increase puts index at 793.85

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 793.85, up 4.13.

"Equities continue to grind higher on light volume into the end of the year as the S&P 500 set a new closing high for the second consecutive day with the real estate and health care sectors outperforming," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.