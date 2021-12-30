Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Andrew Fielding, 22, of 280 Wilson Drive in Gentry was arrested Tuesday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Fielding was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Rebecca Bowling, 45, of 200 E. Graham St. in Prairie Grove was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening and possession of a controlled substance. Bowling was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Nathan Mason, 44, of 232 W. Ash St. in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with battery. Mason was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Rogers

• Jefferson Caldwell, 19, of 1705 N. Laurel Road in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Caldwell was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Brian Argo, 25, of 715 Success Ave. in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Argo was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.