BASEBALL

Mariners' Seager retires

Kyle Seager announced his retirement Wednesday after 11 seasons in the majors, all with the Seattle Mariners. Always one to eschew social media, Seager made his decision known through a short statement posted by his wife, Julie, on her Twitter account. "Thank you to all of my family, friends and fans for following me throughout my career. It's been a wonderful ride but I am unbelievably excited for the next chapter of my life," the statement says. The 34-year-old Seager became a free agent after the season when Seattle opted not to exercise a club option on his contract. Rather than test the open market and with the uncertainty created by the ongoing lockout, Seager chose to call it a career. Seager's retirement is a bit surprising considering he was coming off one of his best seasons. He hit a career-high 35 home runs and had a career-best 101 RBI last season as Seattle made a late run into playoff contention only to fall short in the final days.

FOOTBALL

Vikings' Thielen placed on IR

The Minnesota Vikings have had one of those nail-biter seasons, and there's not much left to chew on with their chance of making the playoffs now in low-percentage territory. The math problem won't be any easier to solve without Adam Thielen. The venerable wide receiver was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday, so the only way he could return from his sprained ankle this season would be with the Vikings playing deep into January. "Adam's such a great player. He's been so productive. He's a great leader on our team, so it's tough to not have him," quarterback Kirk Cousins said. "But it does give a great opportunity to some of our younger receivers, and we'll have to bring them along quickly." The Vikings (7-8) play at Green Bay (12-3) on Sunday night, where the NFC North champion Packers will be playing to stay on track for the No. 1 seed and first-round bye that comes with it. Thielen, who leads the Vikings with 10 touchdowns this season, hurt his left ankle on the opening drive at Detroit on Dec. 5.

BASKETBALL

NBA postpones Spurs-Heat

The NBA postponed Wednesday's game between Miami and San Antonio after a combination of injuries and positive covid-19 tests left the Heat unable to meet the league's requirement of eight available players. It was the 10th game postponed in the NBA this season because of virus-related issues. None has been rescheduled at this point. Miami had 12 players listed as out for the game against the Spurs for a variety of reasons. The Heat beat Washington on Tuesday night with eight players available -- and of those, only five would have been able to play Wednesday in San Antonio. Gabe Vincent, who played 35 minutes in Tuesday's win, learned after the game that he had a positive test and couldn't travel. Jimmy Butler was ruled out for Wednesday after spraining his right ankle with about a minute left in the Wizards' game and KZ Okpala was unable to play because of an injury he sustained Tuesday as well.

Cavs' Rubio out for season

Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio suffered a season-ending left knee injury, a devastating blow to a Cleveland team that he helped moved into playoff contention in the Eastern Conference. The Cavs said an MRI taken Wednesday confirmed a torn anterior cruciate ligament, which was feared after Rubio got hurt late in Tuesday's 108-104 loss at New Orleans. The 31-year-old Rubio had a major impact in his first season with Cleveland, providing leadership and depth to a young squad. The Cavs have already won 20 games after going 22-50 last season. Rubio's injury is the second significant one to Cleveland's backcourt. Collin Sexton suffered a season-ending knee injury on Nov. 7. At the time, Sexton was the team's leading scorer. Rubio, who was acquired during the summer in a trade from Minnesota, slipped while driving in the lane as the Cavs were trying to protect a lead with two minutes left. Rubio's knee buckled and he collapsed to the floor. Before getting hurt, Rubio, who was starting at point guard against the Pelicans because Darius Garland was in the league's health and safety protocols, scored 27 points while adding 13 rebounds and 8 assists.

HOCKEY

Jr. championships canceled

The remainder of the world junior hockey championship in Canada has been canceled over fears of a covid-19 outbreak. The International Ice Hockey Federation made the announcement Wednesday on the recommendation of the organization's medical officials. Citing the spread of the coronavirus and the omicron variant, the IIHF canceled the rest of the tournament "to ensure the health and safety of all participants." Two games had already been forfeited because of positive coronavirus test results among U.S. and Czech players and another was imminent with Russia. Two U.S. players and one Czech player had returned positive tests, leading to team quarantine mandates. The IIHF council determined the integrity of the event had been compromised by the forfeits, leading to the cancellation.

