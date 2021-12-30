Officials: Arkansans left unemployed by December tornadoes eligible for assistance

People unemployed as a result of the storms and tornadoes that swept through northeast Arkansas earlier this month may be eligible for unemployment assistance, according to state Division of Workforce Services Director Charisse Childers.

The Biden administration has declared Arkansas a federal disaster area following the Dec. 10-11 storms, securing funding and other support for those affected.

According to a Division of Workforce Services release issued Thursday, people who temporarily lost jobs due to the disaster and don’t qualify for regular unemployment benefits, such as those who are self-employed, may be eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance. The benefits last up to 28 weeks.

The first possible week of compensation was the week ending Dec. 18, while the last possible week of compensation is the week ending June 25, the release states.

Claims must be filed from Jan. 3 through Feb. 2 at division offices from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The offices are located at:

• Craighead and Poinsett counties: 2311 E. Nettleton Ave., Jonesboro (870) 935-5594

• Jackson and Woodruff counties: 7648 Victory Blvd., Suite B, Newport (870) 523-3641

• Mississippi County: 2825 S. Division St. (870) 762-2035

The news release states assistance is available to those who:

• Worked or were self-employed or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment.

• Can no longer work or perform services because of physical damage or destruction to the place of employment as a direct result of the disaster.

• Can establish that the work or self-employment they can no longer perform was their principal source of income.

• Do not qualify for regular unemployment benefits from any state.

• Cannot perform work or self-employment because of an injury as a direct result of the disaster;

or

• Became the breadwinner or major support of a household because of the death of the head of household.

Applicants should bring a copy of a government-issued photo ID, Social Security card, the name and address of their last place of employment and documents verifying income.

The storms left two people dead and destroyed or damaged more than 250 homes across that region of the state. Hundreds of individuals and families were displaced, assessments from the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management indicated.

Hutchinson said 10 tornadoes were confirmed in Arkansas, including an EF4 that began in Arkansas and an EF3 in northern Mississippi County that led to the bulk of that weekend's damage. The two fatalities were in Monette and Leachville.