Oklahoma becomes nation's pot-growing mecca

KEOTA, Okla. -- Across Oklahoma, a staunchly conservative state with a history of drawing people in search of wealth from the land, a new kind of crop is taking over old chicken coops, trailer parks and fields where cattle used to graze.

Next door to a Pentecostal church in the tiny town of Keota, the smell of marijuana drifts through the air at the G & C Dispensary. Strains with names like OG Kush and Maui Waui go for $3 a gram, about a quarter of the price in other states.

Down the road, an indoor-farming operation is situated in a residential area near mobile homes, one of about 40 in the town of just 500 residents. "It might look strange, but this is where the action is," said Logan Pederson, 32, who moved this year from Seattle to Oklahoma to manage the small farm for a company called Cosmos Cultivation.

Ever since the state legalized medical marijuana three years ago, Oklahoma has become one of the easiest places in the United States to launch a weed business. The state now boasts more retail cannabis stores than Colorado, Oregon and Washington combined. In October, it eclipsed California as the state with the largest number of licensed cannabis farms, which now number more than 9,000, despite a population only a tenth of California's.

The growth is all the more remarkable given that the state has not legalized recreational use of marijuana. But with fairly lax rules on who can obtain a medical card, about 10% of Oklahoma's nearly 4 million residents have one, by far the most of any other state.

Fueled by low barriers for entry and a fairly hands-off approach by state officials, weed entrepreneurs have poured into Oklahoma from around the United States. And Oklahoma, a state that has long had a tough-on-crime stance, has no cap on how many dispensaries can sell marijuana, the number of cannabis farms or even how much each farm can produce.

That unfettered growth has pitted legacy ranchers and farmers against this new breed of growers. Groups representing ranchers, farmers, sheriffs and crop dusters recently joined forces to call for a moratorium on new licenses. They cited climbing prices for land, illicit farms and strains on rural water and electricity supplies as among the reasons. In some parts, new indoor farms are using hundreds of thousands of gallons of water.

HERE TO STAY

But a moratorium is not likely, said Adria Berry, the director of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, which oversees the industry and reported nearly $138 million in revenue from retail, state and local taxes this year, through November, on the sale of cannabis.

Berry, an early opponent of medical cannabis, says the industry is here to stay and that the state's marijuana law effectively restrains her agency from limiting the number of new licenses it approves.

On the ground level, that means that the number of Oklahoma cannabis businesses keeps on surging.

Signs of the explosive growth are hard to miss. There are now towns with far more dispensaries than food stores. And cannabis operations now outnumber wheat and cotton farms. The industry has also created thousands of jobs in a state that remains among the poorest in the country. Supporters of the industry also argue that the less punitive approach to possession of marijuana and other drugs, along with other sentencing changes, has eased pressures on the state's prisons.

Big multistate marijuana companies have largely chosen to sit out Oklahoma's boom, said Ed Keating, the chief data officer at Cannabiz Media, which tracks developments in the cannabis industry. Instead, they're opting instead for states where market access is restricted and far more costly. "These mom-and-pop dispensaries are providing a service just like the local liquor store, the local car wash," he said.

EXCESS PRODUCTION

But unlike local businesses, where the customers are typically residents, critics assert that growers in Oklahoma are producing far more marijuana than can possibly be sold in the state and are feeding illicit markets around the country.

Because of lower costs for licensing, labor and land, growers can produce cannabis for as little as $100 a pound, and then turn around and sell that for between $3,500 to $4,000 a pound in California or New York, said Mark Woodward, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

"The profit margin is astronomical if you can move your operation to Oklahoma and get away with it," Woodward said of Oklahoma growers serving markets elsewhere in violation of state and federal laws.

Eyeing such violations, authorities have carried out a series of raids this year, shutting down nearly 80 farms since April in an effort to reduce Oklahoma's production of black-market marijuana. In Haskell County, a rural eastern patch of the state, authorities in June seized 10,000 marijuana plants, 100 pounds of processed cannabis, plus a bevy of firearms and parcels of cash, from an operation that had moved from Colorado to Oklahoma.

While the influx intensifies, growers have groused that the ever-expanding supply has made cannabis prices plunge by about half in the last six months, to as low as $800 a pound for some strains, down from $1,600.

Tara Tischauer, co-owner of Red Dirt Sungrown in Guthrie, a town north of Oklahoma City, said falling prices have reduced her revenue by about one-third this year. Still, her operation, part of a family business that also includes a hemp farm and garden plant greenhouses, employs 25 people and steadily produces about 125 pounds of cannabis a week.

"A few years ago I thought Oklahoma would have been the last state in the country to get cannabis going," said Tischauer, 46. "If we can't succeed, it's our own fault. That's how a free market works."