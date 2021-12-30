100 years ago

Dec. 30, 1921

RUSSELLVILLE -- Claude Robinson, former Camp Pike soldier, who escaped from the federal penitentiary at Atlanta last August, where he was serving time on a charge of larceny, was rearrested yesterday by deputies from the United States Marshal's Office near Russellville. Robinson will be returned to Little Rock and sent to the federal prison. He was convicted last spring, it is said, and sentenced to one year and one day in Atlanta on a charge of stealing army goods from Camp Pike.

50 years ago

Dec. 30, 1971

JONESBORO -- Troy Meriweather, of Jonesboro, has filed suit in federal District Court here against Rose Barge Line, Inc., of St. Louis, seeking $500,000 damages for injuries allegedly suffered while working on a river barge of the corporation near Lemont, Ill. Meriweather contends in his complaint that on May 2, 1971, he was employed as an assistant engineer on the Memphis Zephyr, a river barge owned by Rose Barge Line, when he slipped and fell on the engine room floor. He maintains that the fall was caused by oil leaking from the vessel's engines onto the floor.

25 years ago

Dec. 30, 1996

JONESBORO -- Family and friends are calling 5-year-old Nicholas McGinnis a Christmas hero even though they had to explain to him what a hero is. Nicholas saved the life of his 3-year-old brother, Jordan Reece, on Christmas Day by holding Jordan up and untangling a cord around his neck at their home in Jonesboro. ... According to the mother, the boys had been playing in their room Wednesday evening when Jordan somehow got a curtain cord wrapped around his neck and either jumped or fell off a nearby dresser so that he was dangling by the neck. That's when Nicholas apparently held his brother up and unwrapped the cord from his brother's neck.

10 years ago

Dec. 30, 2011

ROGERS -- Police are looking for leads in a second arson in three days in southeast Rogers. The fire that burned a press box Tuesday afternoon behind Russell D. Jones Elementary School at 2926 S. First St. was started by an incendiary device, according to Fire Chief Tom Jenkins. "It's without a doubt arson," Jenkins said. Jim White, a support services employee with the school district, spotted the flames shooting out of the press box on the soccer field. The 15-by-8-foot building was old and used mostly for storage, said David Cauldwell, business manager for the Rogers School District. "I don't know that we will rebuild it," he said... On Sunday, a fire was reported at 9:30 p.m. about a half-mile away at 360 E. Summerwood Court. A brick was thrown through a glass door in the rear of the vacant house and the carpet was set on fire, Jenkins said Monday. Neighbors spotted youths inside the house before the blaze, Jenkins said. The investigation into that fire is ongoing, said Sgt. Scott Clifton.