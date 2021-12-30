PB's city attorney will seek 4th term

Pine Bluff City Attorney Althea E. Hadden-Scott will run for a fourth term.

Hadden-Scott presides over an office which prosecutes cases in the Pine Bluff District Court and Jefferson County Circuit Court, Juvenile Division.

Her duties include providing legal advice to city officials, department heads and residents on numerous issues. She regularly interprets local ordinances, regulations, state and federal law, according to a news release.

"I take pride in rendering opinions that will equip those who are charged with enforcing the law, with the legal standing that will allow them to confidently execute the law or pursue a course of action, without exposing the city to litigation. Occasionally, an opinion will prove to be controversial, but I strive to ensure my office vets the issue objectively and impartially," Hadden-Scott said.

Prior to being elected city attorney in 2010, she worked in private practice for nine years; served as an attorney ad litem for Department of Human Services (DHS) cases; sat as special judge in felony, misdemeanor, juvenile and domestic cases; served as a deputy prosecutor for two years; and is admitted to practice in federal court, according to the news release.

Hadden-Scott was admitted to the Arkansas bar in March 1999. She received her juris doctorate from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in December 1998, and a bachelor of science degree in industrial technology from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in December 1994.

Additionally, she served in the United States Army for three years, where she received an Army Commendation Medal and was honorably discharged in April 1990.

Hadden-Scott has been involved with multiple community and volunteer organizations. She served as commissioner of Parks and Recreation department, Junior Achievement volunteer and is a graduate of Leadership Pine Bluff.

Hadden-Scott is a member of the Jefferson County Bar Association, the Arkansas Bar Association and the Arkansas City Attorney's Association.

She is a deaconess at New Salem Missionary Baptist Church, Past Worthy Matron of ADAH Chapter 424 - Order of Eastern Star and a member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

Althea Hadden-Scott is the wife of Carl Scott Sr., who is retired from the U.S. Marine Corps, and mother of four children: Brandon, Chylon, Anthony Jr. and Gregory.