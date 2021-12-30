Sections
Pedestrian struck, killed in Grant County, troopers say

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 9:13 a.m.
Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

A 38-year-old man died Tuesday evening after he was hit by two vehicles in Grant County, troopers said.

Robert Collins of Malvern was struck just after 6:45 p.m., when he entered the southbound lane of Arkansas 46, near Grant County 6, according to a preliminary report by state police.

Collins was pronounced dead at the scene by the Grant County coroner’s office, troopers said. 

Authorities were also working to confirm the identity of a person who died on Christmas Eve following a single-vehicle crash in North Little Rock. 

The wreck happened shortly after 10 a.m., when a 2005 Saturn Ion headed east on Diamond Drive, west of Dick Jeter Road, veered off the right side of the road, a separate preliminary report states. 

Troopers said the Saturn struck a tree, ejecting the driver.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of both crashes, according to authorities. 

Preliminary figures indicate at least 640 people have died as a result of wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year. 

