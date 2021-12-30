Police beat: Police: Man had stolen pistol, car; Californian jailed in stabbing attack

Police: Man had stolen pistol, car

Pulaski County deputies Wednesday arrested a man who they say had a car and a pistol that had been reported stolen, according to an arrest report.

Deputies located a silver BMW 325i in the parking lot of a Big Red gas station at 14401 Arch St. in Little Rock just before 4 a.m.

They spoke with a passenger in the car and detained a person in the store, later identified as Donavon Shackleford, 21, of Jacksonville.

Shackleford is a parolee and had a search waiver on file. The search turned up the keys to the BMW, and the store's security footage showed Shackleford getting out of the vehicle.

Deputies arrested Shackleford and found a Springfield Armory pistol in the driver's console that had been reported stolen, also out of Saline County.

The 16-year-old passenger was not related to Shackleford, and it was not clear from the report if he had any connection to the crimes Shackleford is accused of.

Shackleford faces two felony theft by receiving charges -- for the gun and the car -- a felony charge of possession of firearms by certain persons and a misdemeanor charge for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the report states.

Californian jailed in stabbing attack

Arkansas State Police arrested a man early Wednesday they say matches the description of a suspect in a stabbing earlier that morning, according to an arrest report.

Police arrested Jason Torres, 41, of Heperia, Calif., at a truck stop in Morgan around 5:45 a.m., saying that he matched the victim's description of the stabber and that Torres had a knife when he was arrested.

Torres is charged with first-degree battery. He remained in custody with no bail set, according to the Pulaski County jail's online roster.