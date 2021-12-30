PREP BASKETBALL: Lady Hillbillies cruise into Bank OZK Classic finals

At a glance

Bank OZK Classic

At Ozark Activities Center

Girls

Tuesday’s Scores

GAME 1 Hector 67, Lincoln 21

GAME 3 Mountainburg 51, County Line 37

GAME 5 eStem 36, Cedarville 29

GAME 7 Ozark 61, Johnson County Westside 32

Wednesday’s Scores

GAME 9 County Line 32, Johnson County Westside 29

GAME 11 Cedarville 54, Lincoln 24

GAME 13 Hector 53, eStem 48

GAME 15 Ozark 54, Mountainburg 28

Today’s Games

GAME 17 Johnson County Westside vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

GAME 19 County Line vs. Cedarville, 12:30 p.m.

GAME 21 eStem vs. Mountainburg, 3 p.m.

GAME 23 Hector vs. Ozark, 5:30 p.m.

Boys

Tuesday’s Scores

GAME 2 Lavaca 76, Hector 36

GAME 4 Cedarville 56, Mountainburg 52

GAME 6 County Line 69, eStem 61 (2OT)

GAME 8 Ozark 68, Lincoln 56

Wednesday’s Scores

GAME 10 eStem 67, Hector 49

GAME 12 Mountainburg 68, Lincoln 54

GAME 14 Lavaca 36, County Line 28

GAME 16 Ozark 41, Cedarville 27

Today’s Games

GAME 18 Hector vs. Lincoln, 11:15 a.m.

GAME 20 Mountainburg vs. eStem, 1:45 p.m.

GAME 22 Cedarville vs. County Line, 4:15 p.m.

GAME 24 Ozark vs. Lavaca, 6:45 p.m.

OZARK -- The Ozark Lady Hillbillies used their usual balanced team effort to stroll into the 36th Bank OZK Classic championship game.

Ozark held Mountainburg scoreless during the second quarter on Wednesday, coasting to a 54-28, win in the semifinals of the 36th edition of its own tournament at Ozark Activities Center.

In Thursday's championship game, Ozark (10-4) will play Hector, which defeated eStem, 53-48, in the other semifinal on Wednesday.

Ozark never trailed on Wednesday, pulling away from an early 3-3 tie with a 12-0 run and led 15-9 after a quarter.

The Lady Hillbillies held Mountainburg (13-2) scoreless in the second half, which is a credit to their defensive intensity.

""It is, and that's not a bad team," Ozark coach Bret Nagel said. "We've been trying to encourage our defense and work harder on that. We get some of our offense out of our defense. The kids play hard and get out and run the passing lanes. We get some turnovers, and that makes it better, offensively."

Briley Burns, Anna Woolsey, Autumn Joy, Carter Crane and Jaci Bonds all scored for Ozark in a 19-point second quarter for a 34-9 lead.

"We knew it was going to be tough coming in," Mountainburg coach Zach Dean said. "We didn't have an answer for two or three of their players, and us tuning the ball over didn't help at all. They were good defensively. They're the best defensive team we've seen this season."

Joy, a senior forward, led Ozark with 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists and a steal.

"That's fairly consistent to where she's been all year," Nagel said. "The other kids feed off that."

Joy scored seven points in the third quarter with three free throws, a layup and a bucket inside. She also doled out two assists in the quarter on feeds to Woolsey for an easy layup and inside to Crane for a bucket.

"That's part of being a senior, leading the team and showing them what we need to do," Joy said. "Everybody played good tonight."

Burns scored 13 of her 15 points in the first half, including the first six points of the game for Ozark keyed by a game-opening trey.

Woolsey had 11 points, finishing a pair of fast-break layups and converting a steal into a layup.

"We have good three-point shooters, we have good rebounders, everything is good," Joy said. "I just try to support everybody and be there motivate them throughout the game."

Joy was also active in Ozark's stellar defensive effort on Wednesday.

"Great athletic ability and a team leader," Nagel said. "She's a team player, and a great kid. There are no words to describe our senior class. They work so hard, and she's obviously the epitome of that."

Haley Reed led Mountainburg with 17 points off four long three-pointers.

"We were everywhere," Nagel said. "The kids were communicating, moving their feet and doing a real good job. We missed a few assignments and gave up some threes, but she's a great shooter. We did a good job everywhere else."

Last year's tournament, like all tournaments during the regular season in the state, was cancelled due to Covid-19, but Ozark won the 2019 tournament and now has a chance to repeat.

"My sophomore year, I got to play with my sister," Joy said. "I just wanted to play with her, now I want to go after it."