Prep Sports Roundup

PREP BASKETBALL

Girls

Farmington 61, Springdale Har-Ber 51

Farmington used a 10-0 run in the third quarter to take the lead for good as the Lady Cardinals defeated Har-Ber for a semifinal victory in the Ultimate Auto Group Basketball Tournament at Mountain Home.

Har-Ber had taken a brief 27-25 lead on a Delaney Roller 3-pointer before Farmington (13-1) went on its run. Jenna Lawrence tied it with a bucket, then J'Myra London and Reese Shirey hit back-to-back 3-point shots before Lawrence scored again and gave the Lady Cardinals a 35-27 lead.

Farmington led 43-37 after three quarters, and Har-Ber couldn't get any closer than 51-48 after another 3-pointer by Roller, who finished with 19 points to lead the Lady Wildcats.

Carson Dillard had 15 points to lead a balanced Lady Cardinal scoring attack. Lawrence added a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, followed by Shirey with 13 and Megan Hernandez with 12.

Pacious McDaniel added 17 points and Caylan Koons 13 for Har-Ber.

Rogers 51, Mountain Home 17

Rogers jumped out to a 19-6 lead and rolled past Mountain Home to earn the other spot in the Ultimate Auto Group Basketball Tournament's championship game.

The Lady Mounties continued to pull away with a 34-10 halftime cushion and a 49-15 lead after three quarters, which forced the running clock to be used.

Ava Maner led Rogers with 15 points, followed by Perla Morales with 14.

Fort Smith Northside 47, St. Joseph (Mo.) Lafayette 19

Northside limited Lafayette to just two buckets in the second half, and the Lady Bears advanced to the finals of the Neosho (Mo.) Holiday Classic with their second blowout victory.

Northside (12-0) owned a 20-15 halftime lead, then went on a 14-2 run in the third quarter for a comfortable 34-17 cushion. The Lady Bears then outscored St. Joseph 13-2 in the fourth quarter to continue the rout.

Yonni Releford had 13 points and was the only player in double figures for Northside, which plays again at 5 p.m. today against North Kansas City.

Pea Ridge 44, Star City 40

Bella Cates hit five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points to lead Pea Ridge to a semifinal victory in the inaugural Lady Blackhawk Holiday Invitational.

The win moves the Lady Blackhawks (9-6) into today's 4 p.m. championship game against Mammoth Spring, a 59-55 winner over Winnsboro, Texas, in the other semifinal.

Pea Ridge led 16-8 after one quarter but had it cut to a 26-22 margin at halftime. The Lady Blackhawks then extended their lead to 35-27 after three quarters.

Lauren Wright was the only other Pea Ridge player in double figures with 10 points. Hope Thomas led Star City (8-3) with 12, while Kyonna Jackson added 10.

Huntsville 64, Stoutland, Mo. 36

Huntsville bounced back in a big way Wednesday as the Lady Eagles routed Stoutland during a consolation game at the Neosho Holiday Classic.

Huntsville (5-7) led 11-4 after one quarter and 30-15 at halftime before outscoring Stoutland 17-6 in the third quarter and turning the game into a blowout.

Alissa Pillow and Carlie Howerton each scored 15 points and Emily Buchanan added 14 for Huntsville, which plays against East Newton County, Mo., at 2 p.m. today in the consolation final.

Paragould 48, Valley Springs 35

Paragould outscored Valley Springs 18-9 in the fourth quarter and pulled away for a consolation win at Mountain Home.

Paragould jumped out to an early 19-10 lead, but Valley Springs was able to pull within 24-18 at halftime and 30-27 after three quarters before the Lady Rams pulled away.

Camie Moore had 14 points and was the only player in double figures for Valley Springs (11-7).

Gravette 73, Benton Harmony Grove 25

Gravette enjoyed an early 23-10 lead and held Harmony Grove scoreless for the entire third quarter as the Lady Lions claimed third place in the inaugural Gravette Christmas Tournament.

Gravette outscored Harmony Grove 21-9 in the second quarter for a 44-19 halftime cushion, then went on an 18-0 run in the third quarter.

Alexa Parker led the Lady Lions with 22 points, followed by Da Lacie Wishon with 19.

Strother, Okla. 74, Springdale 46

Strother jumped out to an early 20-6 lead and never allowed Springdale to recover during a seventh-place game Wednesday at the Mustang (Okla.) Invitational.

Aubriana Wilson had 21 points for the Lady Bulldogs, who trailed 38-17 at halftime and 56-29 after three quarters.

Cedarville 54, Lincoln 24

Rylee Partain scored eight of her 14 points in the first quarter, and McKenzie Marion scored seven of her 11 points in the opening quarter to lead the Lady Pirates to a 20-5 lead on the way to the second round-win on Wednesday in the Bank OZK Classic.

Cedarville increased its lead to 38-10 at the half.

Rogers Heritage 54, Wynne 33

The Lady War Eagles led 16-4 after a quarter and never looked back en route to the big win.

Carlee Casteel led a balanced attack with 15 points, while Easton Kimble added 12 and Lilly Stitt 11,

Mountainburg 51, County Line 37

The Lady Dragons jumped to a big lead in the first quarter and defeated County Line in the first round of the 36th Bank OZK Classic on Tuesday at Ozark.

Jordan Watkins scored 16 points, Kailey France added 12 and Haley Reed chipped in 11 for the Lady Dragons, who led 15-4 after a quarter, 22-12 at the half and 35-25 after three quarters.

Hector 62, Lincoln 21

Bree McCrotty scored 30 points to pace Hector to the first-round win on Tuesday in the 36th Bank OZK Classic at Ozark.

McCrotty hit a 3-pointer and scored 13 points in the third quarter to lead Hector to 22 points in the quarter. McCrotty was 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in the game.

Hector led 14-2 after a quarter and 33-5 at the half before a 22-14 advantage in the third quarter.

Katie Jones scored 10 points for Lincoln.

Ozark 61, Johnson County Westside 32

Ozark scored a pair of 20-point quarters in a 61-32 win over Johnson County Westside in the first day of the 36th Bank of OZK Classic on Tuesday.

Ozark led 16-9 after a quarter and scored 21 points in the second quarter for a 37-18 cushion at the half and added 20 points in the third quarter for a 57-24 lead.

Autumn Joy led Ozark with 12 points, Carter Crane scored 11 points, and Anna Woolsey added 10.

BOYS

Bentonville 76, Philadelphia (Pa.) Keystone Academy 65

Abel Hutchinson had 21 points to lead four Bentonville players in double figures Wednesday morning as the Tigers won the Black Bracket championship during the KSA Events Holiday Tournament in Kissimmee, Fla.

Bentonville had the hot hand early with a 15-5 lead after one quarter, then went on an 18-6 run in the second quarter for a 33-11 halftime cushion. Keystone Academy scored almost half of its points in the fourth quarter.

Jaylen Lee added 19 points for Bentonville (9-3), followed by Hayden Shanks with 15 and Caden Miller with 10. Miller was named the tournament's most valuable player.

The Tigers, who have yet to play a regular-season game at home, will begin 6A-West Conference play Tuesday at Springdale Har-Ber.

Fayetteville 65, Poplar Bluff, Mo. 44

Fayetteville made it a three-game sweep of the Poplar Bluff Showdown with a convincing win Wednesday afternoon over the host team.

Landon Glasper had 19 points to lead the Bulldogs, who outscored Poplar Bluff 21-12 in the second quarter and stretched a three-point lead out to a 33-21 halftime cushion. Fayetteville owned a 47-34 lead after three quarters.

Ornette Gaines was the only other Purple'Dog in double figures, finishing with 15.

Fayetteville returns to action Tuesday with its 6A-West Conference opener at Bentonville West.

Rogers Heritage 49, Appalachee, Ga. 30

The War Eagles finished up play in the Innisfree Hotel Holiday tournament in Pensacola, Fla., with a convincing victory.

Heritage (6-7) outscored its opponent from Georgia in every quarter, leading 26-13 at halftime and 37-21 entering the fourth quarter.

Ian McChristian poured in a game-high 19 points, while Jalen Torres added 11. Torres, Micah Hill and Carson Simmons were all named to the all-event team.

Farmington 58, Paragould 49

Layne Taylor had 24 points to lead a trio of Farmington players in double figures as Farmington defeated Paragould and reached the championship game of the Ultimate Auto Group Basketball Tournament at Mountain Home.

The Cardinals outscored the Rams 19-11 in the second quarter and turned a two-point deficit into a 36-30 halftime lead. Farmington led 45-39 after three quarters, and Taylor helped preserve that lead by scoring 11 of the Cardinals' 13 points over the final 8 minutes.

Logan Burch added 11 points and Mateo Carbonel 10 for Farmington. Taylor just missed on a double-double, finishing with nine assists.

Rogers 46, Jefferson City (Mo.) Capitol City 20

Rogers didn't allow more than six points in any quarter as the Mounties defeated Capitol City during the Great 8 Tournament in Jefferson City.

Rogers led 10-6 after one quarter and 21-11 at halftime before outscoring Capitol City 15-4 in the third quarter and pulling away.

Joel Garner had 11 points and was the only Mountie in double figures. Graycen Cash was named to the all-tournament team.

Bergman 69, Earle 56

Bergman went on a 22-9 run in the second quarter to pull away from Earle, and the Panthers went on to claim their second win in the Lendel Thomas Classic in Harrison's Goblin Arena.

The outburst helped Bergman (20-4) turn a two-point lead into a 34-19 halftime cushion, then the Panthers led 59-42 after three quarters.

Walker Patton, who was named to the all-tournament team, finished with 31 points to lead a trio of Bergman players in double figures. Kaden Ponder added 12 and Brayden Oleson 11 for the Panthers.

Bergman, Harrison and Springfield (Mo.) Hillcrest each finished the tournament with 2-1 records, but Hillcrest was declared the tournament winner by virtue of tie-breaker points. Bergman finished second, followed by Harrison.

Putnam City (Okla.) West 74, FS Southside 62

The Patriots used a 31-point second quarter to pull away to advance to the Fort Smith Coca-Cola Classic championship game Wednesday night.

West (7-1) built a 45-28 halftime lead thanks in part to Carlsheon Young's 10 points. The Mavs (6-5) did cut the lead to 60-54, but the Patriots used another late run to put the game away.

West had four players in double-figures -- Young and Jordan Warrior each had 14 points, Corey Gordon scored 12 and Orian Scales added 10. Yazed Taforo scored a game-high 25 points to lead Southside.

Bryant 62, Charleston 20

The Hornets jumped out to an 18-3 lead after a quarter and never let the Tigers into the game Wednesday in reaching the consolation finals of the Fort Smith Coca-Cola Christmas Classic.

Bryant (4-2) led by as much as 53-11 after three quarters. Four Hornets were in double figures - Carion Allen and Landyn Newburn each had 11 while Drake Fowler and Darren Wallace each added 10. Bryton Ketter scored 8 points to lead Charleston (1-6).

Sylvan Hills 68, LR Hall 22

The Bears defense allowed the Warriors just 12 points in the final three quarters to grab the easy win at the Fort Smith Coca-Cola Christmas Classic Wednesday.

Sylvan Hills (6-3) will play Bryant in today's consolation final while Hall (0-8) will play Charleston. Trey Tippin scored 10 points to lead the Bears while Roderick Blackman had 6 to lead the Warriors.

Maumelle 77, Morrilton 55

Nico Davillier had 18 points to lead five Maumelle players in double figures as the Hornets defeated Morrilton in a Gold Division semifinal game at the Neosho Holiday Classic.

Maumelle (9-2) led 22-19 after one quarter and 38-29 at halftime. The Hornets then outscored Morrilton (7-5) 24-10 in the fourth quarter after the Devil Dogs had pulled within 53-45 to end the third quarter.

Carl Daughtery added 16 for Maumelle, followed by Colby Garland with 15 while Dexter White and Jamaal Summons chipped in 10 apiece. Arkansas signee Joseph Pinion led Morrilton with 31 points while JaCorey Mosley added 12 and Julian Brockman had 10.

Mills 70, St. Joseph (Mo.) Lafayette 61

Mills overcame a double-double by Camden Bennett as the Comets moved into the Gold Bracket championship game of the Neosho Holiday Classic.

QJ King led Mills (5-5) with 24 points, including a 12-of-12 outing from the free-throw line. The Comets bolted to an early 20-9 lead and led 39-24 at halftime, but Lafayette went on an 18-6 tear in the third quarter and made it a 45-42 game.

Tre Long added 11 points and Jabrae Shaw 10 for Mills, which plays Maumelle in today's championship game. Bennett had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Lafayette, followed by Mikey Thomas with 15 and Drake Davison 10.

Sapulpa, Okla. 68, West Memphis 52

Salpulpa went on a 25-13 run in the fourth quarter and pulled away from West Memphis during a consolation game at the Neosho Holiday Classic.

Sapulpa broke a 24-24 halftime deadlock and led 43-39 before putting the game away over the final 8 minutes.

Keiarras Townsend had 14 points and Kameron Barnes 13 for West Memphis (7-4).

Van Buren 60, Atkins 20

Van Buren built an early 16-2 lead and rolled to a consolation victory over Atkins during the Hunger for Hoops tournament in Russellville.

Jaxon Cazzell had 17 points and Conner Myers 10 for the Pointers, who led 29-7 at halftime and 49-16 through three quarters.

Van Buren will play Shiloh Christian in the consolation final at 1:30 p.m. today.

Lead Hill 77, Couch, Mo. 66

Cody Paul had 31 points to lead Lead Hill to a victory over its Missouri opponent during the Yellville Winter Jam Classic.

Will Mancinelli added 16 points for the Tigers, who had their 43-36 halftime lead cut to 57-53 after three quarters before pulling away.

Jayce Williams and Dustin Turner had 11 points apiece for Lead Hill.

Neosho, Mo. 52, Huntsville 44

Neosho held Huntsville scoreless through the entire fourth quarter as the Wildcats rallied for a semifinal victory during the Neosho Holiday Classic.

Huntsville (8-4) came from behind to take a 31-30 halftime lead and extended it to a 44-38 margin before Neosho went on its comeback.

Mason Davidson had 16 points and was the only player in double figures for Huntsville, which plays a third-place game against Lamar, Mo., at noon today.

Ozark 41, Cedarville 27

Ozark's 11-point run in the fourth quarter provided the momentum in a win in the semifinals of the 36th Bank OZK Classic on Wednesday night.

Kayden McAnally, Braeson Peters and Landon Wright drilled 3-pointers during the run and Eli Masengale added a bucket inside that pushed Ozark up 40-24 with 3:40 left.

Peters led Ozark with 16 points. Masengale added 12 points. Lane Hightower scored nine points for Cedarville.

Lavaca 36, County Line 28

Lavaca limited County Line to a single point in the third quarter on Wednesday to pull away from a tie at the half to advance to the championship game of the 36th Bank OZK Classic.

From a 17-17 halftime tie, Lavaca took a 26-18 lead into the fourth quarter and put the game away with eight free throws until a late layup.

Luke Watson scored 14 points for Lavaca.

Mountainburg 68, Lincoln 54

Sam Ortlieb poured in 28 points to pace the Dragons to the second-round win over Lincoln on Wednesday at the 36th Bank OZK Classic.

Ortlieb scored six points in the first quarter to lead Mountainburg to a 21-13 lead and eight more in the second quarter for the Dragons, who led 34-21 at the half. Ortlieb added 10 points in the third quarter to help the Dragons to a 54-39 lead.

Zach Jones added 11 points for the Dragons. Kyler Calvin scored 24 points for Lincoln.

Vian, Okla. 67, Booneville 62

Booneville dropped a close decision Wednesday to Vian at the Bill Frye Invitational in Mansfield Wednesday.

Raiden Ferguson led the Bearcats (8-4) with 14 points. London Lee had 12, and Colton Fisher added 10. Evan Escobedo went for nine points and 11 rebounds, and Chrostopher Johnson finished with nine points.

Bergman 79, Harrison 77

Walker Patton hit four free throws inside a 20-second span to complete a second-half comeback Tuesday night as Bergman edged Harrison during the Lendel Thomas Classic in Goblin Arena.

Patton, who finished with 36 points and 7 rebounds, hit two free throws with 59.9 seconds left to put Bergman ahead 73-71, then added two more with 41.4 seconds on the clock for a four-point lead. His two free throws with 1.4 seconds remaining sealed the win as Bergman led 79-74 before Kason Hilligoss hit a long 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Panthers (19-4) trailed by as many as 17 points in the third quarter and was down 59-49 to start the fourth quarter. Patton tied the game at 69 on a 3-pointer with 2:13 remaining and added a putback to give Bergman a 71-69 lead, only to have Harrison tie it on Timber Crenwelge's putback with 1:14 left to play.

Bryson Bauer added 16 points and 7 rebounds for Bergman.

Gravette 45, Claremore, Okla. 44 (OT)

Brooks West's putback with 2:32 remaining in overtime gave Gravette the lead for good as the Lions edged Claremore and moved into the championship game of the inaugural Gravette Christmas Tournament.

West's bucket gave Gravette a 41-40 lead, then Brady Hunt's two free throws made it a three-point game with 47.1 seconds remaining. After Claremore scored inside to pull within one, Dakota Sizemore's two free throws with 9.7 seconds gave Gravette a 45-42 lead, then the Lions made a quick foul before Claremore could get a game-tying 3-point attempt.

Claremore missed the free throw, then tipped the ball in to make it a one-point game. Gravette, however, let the clock run out since Claremore didn't have any timeouts remaining.

Gunnar Woolard had 11 points and Hunt added 10 for Gravette, which rallied from a 10-point deficit and tied the game at 39 on West's bucket inside with 1:35 remaining.

Legion Collegiate Academy 56, Rogers Heritage 44

Legion Collegiate Academy of South Carolina jumped to a 17-6 lead after a quarter and cruised past the War Eagles in a tournament in Pensacola, Fla.

Ian McChristian led Heritage with eight points, while Micah Hill and Carson Simmons chipped in seven points each.

Lavaca 76, Hector 36

Drake Grantham, Avery Walker, and Maddox Noel hit 3-pointers for the Golden Arrows to pace Lavaca to 30 points in the first quarter and to a win over Hector on the opening day of the 36th Bank OZK Classic at Ozark on Tuesday.

Lavaca led 30-13 after a quarter and 36-22 at the half before scoring 28 points in the third quarter for a 74-29 lead.

Jetson Wagner led Lavaca with 15 points. Alex Hobbs and Kolby Glidewell each scored 13 points.

County Line 69, eSTEM 61

The Indians won their 20th game of the season on the opening day of 36th Bank OZK Classic on Tuesday with a double-overtime win over eStem Charter School of Little Rock.

Cooper Watson scored 22 points, Aundrae Mlum scored 19 and Drake Price added 14.

Joe Banes scored 18 point for eStem.

Ozark 68, Lincoln 56

The Hillbillies used balanced scoring to down Lincoln in the first round of the 36th Bank OZK Classic on Tuesday.

Eli Masengale led the way with 21 points, Braeson Peters scored 15, and Landon Wright and Kayden McAnally each scored 11.

Trey Reed scored 23 points for Lincoln.

Ozark led 20-14 after a quarter and 42-22 at the half.

Paris 42, Mansfield 37

The Paris Eagles defeated one-time conference foe Mansfield during the Bill Frye Invitational in Mansfield.

Sam Muldrow led the winners (10-3) with 14 points. The Eagles have won seven of eight games.

In addition to Muldrow, Paris' Mequeil Ellinburg, Jade Simmons and Konnor Edwards had seven points apiece.

Subiaco Academy 53, Alma 38

Subiaco's Ivan Martijin scored 12 of his game-high 20 points in the second half to pace Subiaco to a win over slumping Alma.

The Airedales (2-7) took a 25-23 lead on Hunter Mcalister's bucket early in the third quarter, capping a 14-2 run.

But the Trojans (7-3) ended the game with a 30-13 push. Branson Brogan had a career-high 11 points to pace Alma.

Jonathan Mercera and Caleb Cowell added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Trojans.

Waldron 50, Vian, Okla. 34

Trenton Hunt scored 21 points to pace Waldron to a first-round win over Vian at the Bill Frye Invitational.

With the win, Waldron improves to 11-6 overall.

The New School 60, Calico Rock 37

The Cougars grabbed a big halftime lead, but had fight off a second-half challenge to earn a spot in the finals of the Maverick Division of the Bad Boys Mowers Ronnie Brogdon Invitational.

The New School (21-2) had a 30-11 halftime lead trimmed to 36-28 after three quarters, but it responded with a 10-0 spurt to start the fourth quarter and never looked back. The Cougars will play Manila at 6:45 tonight in the championship game.

Jackson Harris led the Cougars with 18 points, while Evan Goldman chipped in 15 and Quintus McNeal added 10.