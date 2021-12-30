Rapid spread of covid continues in Arkansas; 3,743 new cases reported Wednesday





In a further sign of the coronavirus' rapid spread in Arkansas, the state's count of cases rose Wednesday by 3,743, the third-highest one-day spike since the start of the pandemic.

Already at its highest level since Oct. 7, the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 rose by 15, to 585.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 16, to 9,113.

"New cases are reported at 3,743 but with home testing, the number of new cases is higher," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet.

He said the increase in hospitalized patients is "the truest indicator of severity of our cases."

"My goal is to get through January without overwhelming our hospitals," Hutchinson said.

"To do this we need to increase vaccinations."

The increase in cases Wednesday was the largest since Jan. 5, during last winter's surge, when the count rose by 4,107.

The only other increase that was as large was a spike of 4,304 cases Jan. 1, which remains the largest one-day jump so far since the state's first case was identified in March 2020.

Of the new cases added Wednesday, 874 were in Pulaski County -- the biggest increase in a single Arkansas county since the start of the pandemic.

The statewide increase followed a spike of 2,414 new cases in the state Tuesday, which at the time was the biggest one-day rise in more than three months.

"The numbers are alarming, but at the same time, it's what we anticipated based on what has happened in other countries with regard to the omicron variant," Jennifer Dillaha, the Health Department's chief medical officer, said.

She said 17.2% of the state's coronavirus tests were positive over the seven-day span ending Tuesday, the highest percentage over seven days since the week ending Jan. 10.

"We expect that the cases will continue to escalate based on what has happened in other states, as well as other countries," Dillaha said.

"The doubling time has generally been between two and three days."

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose Wednesday to 1,660, its highest level since the week ending Sept. 14.

With new cases outpacing recoveries and deaths, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 2,897, to 14,613, the highest total since Sept. 20.

After dipping a day earlier, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators rose Wednesday by five, to 110.

The number who were in intensive care, which rose a day earlier, fell Wednesday by six, to 188.

HOSPITAL CONCERNS

Despite the rapid increase in cases, which health officials have attributed to the fast-spreading omicron variant, the number of people hospitalized remained well below the levels it reached last winter and during the summer surge fueled by the delta variant.

During the summer, for instance, the number of people hospitalized peaked at an all-time high of 1,459 on Aug. 16.

Dillaha said it's "entirely possible" that hospitalizations will reach or surpass that level during the current surge.

"There are reports from other states as well as other countries that a lesser proportion of people with the omicron variant are entering the hospital," Dillaha said.

"However, the sheer numbers have been very high and resulted in a lot of strain on hospital systems."

Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock has been seeing record numbers of patients at its drive-thru testing site, spokeswoman Cara Wade said in an email.

"Yesterday, we tested 1,078 people at this location, and today we've already tested 1,120 with several hours to go," Wade said.

"Before this week, 500 was our largest day at this site. We are doing our best to keep up with the demand, and we appreciate everyone's patience. The positivity rate also continues to increase daily with today's number at 35%."

She said people have also been going to Baptist Health hospital emergency rooms for testing.

"While we understand that covid-19 tests are hard to find, we are asking people to please keep the EDs [emergency departments] available for those who feel severely sick or have an immediate emergency," Wade said.

"If you recently came into contact with someone with covid-19 and have little to no symptoms, keep isolated from others to avoid possible spread and monitor your symptoms."

At its 11 hospitals across the state, Baptist had a total of 133 covid-19 patients Wednesday, up from as low as 60 in November but still below the peak of 300 during the summer.

The patients Wednesday included 43 who were in intensive care and 31 who were on ventilators.

Wade said 80% of all the hospitalized covid-19 patients, including 93% of those in intensive care, had not been vaccinated.

Meanwhile, she said a Little Rock site where monoclonal antibody treatments are administered was temporarily closed because of a lack of supply.

"The Arkansas Department of Health is experiencing shortages of monoclonal antibodies, which impacts our ability to operate our monoclonal infusion center at Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock," Wade said.

"The center is closed until further notice."

TESTING UP

John Vinson, CEO of the Arkansas Pharmacists Association, said pharmacists have also been seeing an increase in customers seeking covid-19 tests, and more of the tests are coming back positive.

Over-the-counter home covid-19 tests are sold out at many stores, he said.

He said he's heard of smaller pharmacies, in particular, obtaining enough of the home tests from their suppliers to meet the demand.

For tests conducted at the pharmacy, supplies are adequate for now, although a customer may face a wait for an appointment, he said.

In eastern Arkansas, however, Marion Minor Medical, a walk-in clinic, had to stop administering tests Tuesday for the first time because of a lack of supplies.

Owner Micheal Charlton, a nurse practitioner, said the clinic Wednesday received a shipment of supplies allowing it to conduct 90 more tests.

By 11 a.m., those supplies had also been used up, he said.

"We're trying to accommodate everybody, but it's just not flying," he said.

PILLS ALLOCATED

Meanwhile, Dillaha said Arkansas' initial allotment from the federal government of Pfizer's antiviral pill, authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week, is enough to treat 480 patients.

She said 320 of the pill packs will be available at 16 Walmart stores across the state.

The remainder were designated for eight hospitals: UAMS Medical Center, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock; Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, St. Bernards Medical Center and NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro; the Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado and Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff.

Additional pill packs are expected to be supplied directly to some pharmacies through a federal program, Dillaha said.

She said Arkansas was also given an initial allotment of 2,200 packs of the antiviral pill developed by Merck, which was also authorized last week.

Of that amount, 1,000 will go to Walmarts, and the rest will go to hospitals and other providers.

In clinical trials, Pfizer's pill was found to reduce the risk of hospitalization among high-risk, unvaccinated patients by 88%, while Merck's reduced the risk by 30%.

Dillaha said the state has also been allotted enough sotrovimab, a monoclonal antibody treatment from Vir Biotechnology and GlaxoSmithKline, to treat 288 patients.

Other monoclonal antibody treatments, from Regeneron and Eli Lilly, are not expected to be effective against omicron, according to treatment guidelines from the National Institutes of Health.

Allocations of sotrovimab and the antiviral pills "are likely to be very small for a while, which is why I'm just so concerned about people going ahead and getting vaccinated and boosted if they haven't been already," Dillaha said.

CASES BY COUNTY

After Pulaski County, Craighead County had the most new cases Wednesday with 332, followed by Benton County with 218, Faulkner County with 192, Saline County with 173 and Washington County with 167.

The state's cumulative count of cases rose to 557,551.

Dillaha said eight of the deaths reported Wednesday happened within the past month.

Of the others, five occurred in August, one was in September and two happened earlier in November.

The number of people who have ever been hospitalized in the state with covid-19 grew Wednesday by 73, to 29,480.

The number of the state's virus patients who have ever been on ventilators with covid-19 rose by nine, to 3,113.

VACCINATIONS DOWN

The Health Department's count of vaccine doses that had been administered rose by 8,911, the fifth daily increase in a row that was smaller than the one a week earlier.

Booster shots made up almost 51% of the most recent increase.

The count of first doses rose by 2,640, which was smaller by more than 1,100 than the increase in first doses a week earlier.

Already at its lowest level since the week ending Oct. 25, the average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period fell to 6,372.

The average for first doses fell to 2,185, its lowest level since the week ending Nov. 6.

According to the CDC, 62.7% of Arkansans had received at least one dose as of Wednesday, up from 62.6% a day earlier.

The percentage who had been fully vaccinated rose from 51.1% as of Tuesday to 51.2%.

Of those who had been fully vaccinated, 29.9% had received a booster dose, up from 29.6% a day earlier.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas continued to be roughly tied with South Carolina for 36th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one dose.

In the percentage who were fully vaccinated, Arkansas continued to rank 45th, ahead of only Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Wyoming and Idaho.

Nationally, 73.2% of people had received at least one dose as of Wednesday, and 61.9% had been fully vaccinated.

Of the fully vaccinated population nationally, 33.1% had received booster doses.











