Rules for Arkansas Tutoring Corps near final approval; program designed to combat covid learning loss

The state Board of Education on Wednesday gave its approval to rules for the operation of the Arkansas Tutoring Corps, an initiative established in state law and funded in part with federal money to accelerate learning for students hindered by the covid-19 pandemic.

The rules, which have already been reviewed by the governor's office and were the subject of a public hearing, will now go to the Arkansas Legislative Council's Rules Subcommittee and then to the full committee that adopts subcommittee reports.

In the meantime, the tutoring program is in its early stages and going well, Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key told the Education Board at a special meeting Wednesday.

Missy Walley, director of special projects for the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, told the board that 750 applications have been received so far from people across the state who want to become tutors.

Since the September kick-off of the tutor training sessions, 98 people have qualified as tutors by going through the first phase of background checks and training for which they are paid stipends.

Since the Nov. 18 start of actual tutoring by the Arkansas Tutoring Corps participants, there have been 340 documented hours of tutoring, Walley said.

The training sessions are provided by the state's Office of Education Renewal Zones, which is affiliated with different college campuses.

Act 912 of 2021 authorized the establishment of the Arkansas Tutoring Corps.

People eligible to be part of the corps are state-licensed teachers, retired teachers, people in teacher preparation programs and other college students, and community members -- all of whom must apply for the program as well as pass required criminal and child maltreatment background checks. Applicants also must complete the initial training to be able to use the curriculum chosen by the state agency for the tutoring.

After meeting initial requirements, candidates may contract with approved tutoring sites to provide tutoring services to elementary and secondary school students, the new rules state. The tutors will continue to be provided additional training.

Stipends ranging from $300 to $1,000 are paid upon completion of each of seven training levels over the course of a year. Completion of all seven levels will result in a total $3,000 in stipends to the tutors. Stipends totaling $2,500 are to be paid in subsequent years for those who continue in the corps.

In addition to the state-paid stipends, the tutors may be compensated for their work at the approved tutoring sites.

Pre-approved tutoring sites are public schools, including charter schools; education service cooperatives; higher education campuses; and affiliates of the Arkansas Out-of-School-Network. Other community locations can become tutoring sites subject to state approval.

The state is planning to spend about $4 million over three years on the tutoring program.

The Arkansas Tutoring Corps is being funded by special federal covid-19 relief money -- American Rescue Plan/Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief -- of which Arkansas is to receive more than $1.25 billion over multiple years.

Of Arkansas' American Rescue Plan money, 90% is for school district use and 10% is set aside for state-level initiatives. School districts have to spend at least 20% to address lost instructional time or learning loss among their students.

U.S. Department of Education Deputy Secretary Cindy Marten highlighted the Arkansas Tutoring Corps when she announced approval of Arkansas' covid-19-relief spending plan last July.

Marten noted that the tutoring corps is "to recruit, prepare and support qualified tutors to provide instruction or intervention to meet academic needs of the most at-risk learners, or students that were most impacted by lost instructional time."

Arkansas Tutoring Corps training is geared toward providing tutors with math and literacy curriculum for pupils in grades kindergarten through eight, but the tutoring is not limited to only elementary and middle schoolers.

More information is available on the Arkansas Tutoring Corps webpage: https://bit.ly/3EE1eYY.

Those looking for tutors to match with students can get information on the Statewide Community Resources Portal: https://bit.ly/3JpQDVl.