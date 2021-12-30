School news: Students honored for achievement in 2021

Columbia College

Columbia College in Columbia, Mo., recently announced its Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester. Among those named cited is Whitney Swims of Fayetteville, who attended online.

To be named to the Dean's List, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.

Founded in 1851, Columbia College is a private, nonprofit institution with nearly 40 locations across the country.

^^

Weber State

Holi Clark of Lowell has graduated from Weber State University with a Bachelor of Science in Medical Lab Sciences.

More than 3,573 Weber State University students applied for graduation and were honored during the 157th commencement ceremonies on Dec. 17.

Located in Ogden, Utah, Weber State is an open-admission institution, serving more than 29,000 students from some of the most ethnically and economically diverse cities in Utah. The university cultivates personalized teaching, mentoring and engaged learning with seven colleges, 225 undergraduate certificate and degree programs and 16 graduate degrees, including a Doctor of Nursing Practice.

^^

SAU Tech

Located in East Camden, Southern Arkansas University Tech has announced the Chancellor's List for fall 2021, which includes Drew Smith of Siloam Springs.

The Chancellor's List recognizes students registered for 12 hours or more of college-level credit for the semester who receive a 4.00 semester GPA on all hours attempted.

Kevis Stewart of Fayetteville also was named to the Dean's List for fall 2021. Students registered for 12 hours or more of college-level credit for the semester who receive a minimum 3.50 semester GPA on all hours attempted are awarded the designation.

SAU Tech is a two-year public college that is part of the Southern Arkansas University System.-appointed board of trustees.

^^

UMGC

Two local students, Boone Beatty of Lavaca and Sierra Hendrix of Rogers, were named to the Dean's List for the fall term at University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC).

To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

Celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2022, University of Maryland Global Campus, based in Adelphi, Md., is a world leader in innovative educational models, with award-winning online programs in disciplines including biotechnology, cybersecurity, data analytics, and information technology that are in high demand in today's increasingly technical, global workplace.

^^

Milwaukee School of Engineering

Reza Usmani of Fort Smith was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering's Dean's List for the 2021 fall quarter. Usmani is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering.

Undergraduate students who have earned at least 30 credits and have a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or higher (out of 4.0) are on the Dean's List. Students who have maintained a 3.70 or higher receive "high honors."

Located in Milwaukee, Wis. and founded in 1903, Milwaukee School of Engineering (www.msoe.edu) is an independent, non-profit university with about 2,700 students and bachelor's and master's degrees in engineering, business and nursing.

^^

Hinds Community College

Among those who graduated from Hinds Community College in Raymond, Miss., in the fall of 2021 was Ashley Ainsworth of Harrison.

Hinds Community College graduated more than 800 students, awarding 1,150 certificates and degrees, with some students receiving more than one credential.

With six campuses in central Mississippi, Hinds Community College is a comprehensive institution offering quality, affordable educational opportunities with academic programs of study leading to seamless university transfer and career and technical programs teaching job-ready skills.

^^

Belmont University

Michal Vasquez of Rogers joined nearly 650 Belmont University students and faculty in the performance of this year's "Christmas at Belmont," which aired on PBS for the 19th straight holiday season.

Produced by Nashville Public Television, "Christmas at Belmont" was taped live for the first time in the newly opened Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on the university's Nashville, Tenn., campus. "Christmas at Belmont" was underwritten in part by presenting sponsor Tyson Foods.

^^

UALR

Katie Bland of Van Buren was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Bland was initiated at University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Bland is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the Society has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States, its territories and the Philippines. Its mission is "to recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others."

__

Send school news to ourtown@nwadg.com.