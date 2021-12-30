Sections
Scores

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:09 a.m.

Scores

Boys

Amarillo, Texas 56, Jonesboro 43

Ashdown 62, Dollarway 28

Bald Knob 50, McCrory 40

Bentonville 76, Keystone Christian, Va. 65

Brinkley 56, Barton 51

Camden Fairview 68, McGehee 56

Cave City 60, Flippin 29

Claiborne Academy, La. 60, Camden Harmony Grove 36

Dierks 47, Bradley 40

Dumas 60, Jacksonville Lighthouse 51

England 73, Augusta 24

Farmington 58, Paragould 49

Fayetteville 65, Poplar Bluff, Mo. 44

Greenville, Texas 67, Hope 64

Hampton 69, Fouke 31

Hope 63, Venus, Texas 32

Junction City 72, Living Word Christian, La. 58

Lake Village 61, Prescott 47

Lamar 46, Ozark Catholic 32

Marion 57, Jacksonville, Ill. 25

Maumelle 77, Morrilton 55

Mills 70, Lafayette, Mo. 61

Rogers 46, Capitol City, Mo. 21

Sapula, Okla. 68, West Memphis 52

Smackover 58, Ouachita 41

Stuttgart 57, Clarendon 52

Girls

Bald Knob 51, McCrory 31

Central Arkansas Christian 41, Memphis Business, Tenn. 39

Clinton 59, Cotter 30

Conway 77, Clovis West, Calif. 48

El Dorado 46, Camden Fairview 26

Emerson 44, Dierks 40

Farmington 61, Springdale Har-Ber 51

Fayetteville 48, Mesquite Horn (Texas) 44

Fayetteville 58, McEachern, Ga. 50

Fort Smith Northside 47, Lafayette, Mo. 19

Huntsville 64, Stoutland, Mo. 33

Jasper 62, Kingston 49

Lafayette County 56, Bradley 35

Lake Village 54, Dollarway 28

Lamar 50, Ozark Catholic 20

Magnolia 58, McGehee 32

Marion 46, Jonesboro 40

Memorial, Texas 67, North Little Rock 61, OT

Morrilton 49, Absegami, N.J. 30

Murfreesboro 54, Smackover 49

North Little Rock 40, South Grand Prairie, Texas 33

Ouachita 43, Woodlawn 35

Paragould 48, Valley Springs 35

Poyen 44, Bismarck 39

Rogers 51, Mountain Home 17

Strother, Okla. 74, Springdale 46

Other holiday tournaments

ASUMH/Arvest Winter Jam

At Yellville-Summit

Wednesday

Boys

Lead Hill 77, Couch, Mo. 66

Girls

Lead Hill 38, Couch, Mo. 10

Bad Boys Mowers Ronnie Brogdon Invitational

At Highland

Wednesday

Osceola 67, Marianna 62

Melbourne 80, Middle College, Tenn. 58

Harding Academy, Tenn. 69, Batesville 48

Mammoth Spring 66, Izard County JV 50

Conway 56, Harding Academy, Tenn. JV 36

Manila 60, Highland 42

Hot Springs 54, Izard County 39

The New School 60, Calico Rock 37

Bank OZK Classic

At Ozark

Wednesday

Boys

Ozark 41, Cedarville 27

Mountainburg 68, Lincoln 54

eStem 67, Hector 49

Lavaca 36, County Line 28

Girls

Ozark 54, Mountainburg 28

Hector 53, eStem 48

Cedarville 54, Lincoln 24

County Line 32, Johnson County Westside 29

Beebe Holiday Tournament

At Beebe

Wednesday

Boys

Beebe 50, Cabot 42

LR Southwest 47, Vilonia 46

LR Flames 72, Harding Academy 48

Greenwood 80, Friendship Aspire 25

Girls

Greenwood 67, Rogers Heritage 41

Vilonia 50, Beebe 47

Jacksonville 40, Wynne 33

LR Southwest 56, Harding Academy 43

Bill Frye Invitational

At Mansfield

Wednesday

Boys

Pocola, Okla. 51, Waldron 44

Vian, Okla. 67, Booneville 62

Pea Ridge 46, Mansfield 32

Hackett 70, Paris 62

Girls

Hackett 49, Mulberry 28

Booneville 57, Vian, Okla. 36

Shiloh Christian 50, Mansfield 43

Coke Classic

At Fort Smith Northside

Wednesday

Boys

Sylvan Hills 68, LR Hall 22

Bryant 62, Charleston 20

FS Northside 65, Springdale Har-Ber 55

Putnam City West, Okla. 74, FS Southside 62

Commercial Bank Southeast Arkansas Holiday Tournament

At Drew Central

Tuesday

Boys

Drew Central 63, Star City 50

Fountain Lake 59, Crossett 25

Monticello 70, Dermott 20

Parkers Chapel 50, Drew Central JV 46

Girls

Drew Central 65, Hampton 13

Fountain Lake 46, Dermott 44

Parkers Chapel 38, Warren 29

Crossett 29, Hermitage 27

CS Bank Holiday Hoops

At Berryville

Wednesday

Boys

Berryville 54, Pocahontas 49

Green Forest 60, Fordyce 58

Girls

Viola 46, Green Forest 29

Pocahontas 42, Hamburg 24

Fordyce 56, Danville 48

Rector 44, Berryville 36

Goldfish Classic

At Lonoke

Wednesday

Boys

Riverview 77, Lonoke 66

DeWitt 55, Des Arc 39

Girls

Carlisle 61, Brinkley 56, OT

DeWitt 38, Des Arc 35

Southside Batesville 57, Rose Bud 46

Lonoke 66, Riverview 36

Gravette Christmas Tournament

At Gravette

Wednesday

Boys

Siloam Springs 60, Gravette 33

Girls

Gravette 73, Benton Harmony Grove 25

Bentonville 56, Siloam Springs 31

Hoops 4 Hunger

At Russellville

Wednesday

Boys

Russellville JV 44, Dardanelle 36

Russellville 71, Baptist Prep 40

Shiloh Christian 53, Pottsville 51

Van Buren 60, Atkins 20

Girls

Russellville 53, Pottsville 46

Bergman 49, Van Buren 26

Atkins 47, Maumelle 30

Dardanelle 44, Charleston 19

Kameron Hale Classic

At Lake Hamilton

Wednesday

Boys

Lake Hamilton 78, Nashville 26

Emerson 59, Kirby 29

Girls

Bryant 68, Centerpoint 40

Lake Hamilton 54, Mena 31

Acorn LR 62, LR Hall 38

Lady Blackhawk Holiday Invitational

At Pea Ridge

Wednesday

Green Country, Okla. 49, Horatio 44

Providence Academy 58, Joe T. Robinson 26

Mammoth Spring 59, Winnsboro, Texas 55

Pea Ridge 44, Star City 40

Larry Ray Memorial Tournament

At Jessieville

Wednesday

Boys

Mount Ida 47, Jessieville JV 40

Bigelow 46, Cutter-Morning Star 27

Caddo Hills 45, Jessieville 40

Girls

Cutter-Morning Star 37, Mount Ida 25

Jessiville 70, Caddo Hills 40

Lendal Thomas Classic

At Harrison

Wednesday

Boys

Bergman 69, Earle 56

Harrison 70, Hillcrest 68

Mount Vernon-Enola Holiday Tournament

At Mount Vernon-Enola

Wednesday

Boys

Heber Springs 57, Mount Vernon-Enola 34

Sacred Heart 45, Conway Christian 41

Quitman 57, Midland 32

Girls

Quitman 51, Conway Christian 42

Sacred Heart 60, Midland 31

Northeast Arkansas Invitational

At Jonesboro (ASU)

Wednesday

Boys

Marked Tree 80, Bay 57

Blytheville 74, Nettleton 60

Girls

Cedar Ridge 56, Manila 35

Melbourne 72, Nettleton 37

Sheridan Invitational

At Sheridan

Wednesday

Boys

Jacksonville 58, Mayflower 35

Alma 52, Sheridan 51

Magnet Cove 59, Malvern 48

Girls

Rison 44, Malvern 30

Valley View 59, Magnet Cove 4

Spa City Classic

At Hot Springs Lakeside

Wednesday

Boys

Benton 69, Mountain Pine 38

Hot Springs Lakeside 70, Joe T. Robinson 62

Girls

Nashville 46, Benton 41

Wildcat Classic

At Episcopal Collegiate

Wednesday

Boys

Wonderview 65, LISA Academy North 63

LR Christian 82, West Side Greers Ferry 54

Girls

Wonderview 40, Mills 14

LR Christian 65, Baptist Prep 40

