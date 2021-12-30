Scores
Boys
Amarillo, Texas 56, Jonesboro 43
Ashdown 62, Dollarway 28
Bald Knob 50, McCrory 40
Bentonville 76, Keystone Christian, Va. 65
Brinkley 56, Barton 51
Camden Fairview 68, McGehee 56
Cave City 60, Flippin 29
Claiborne Academy, La. 60, Camden Harmony Grove 36
Dierks 47, Bradley 40
Dumas 60, Jacksonville Lighthouse 51
England 73, Augusta 24
Farmington 58, Paragould 49
Fayetteville 65, Poplar Bluff, Mo. 44
Greenville, Texas 67, Hope 64
Hampton 69, Fouke 31
Hope 63, Venus, Texas 32
Junction City 72, Living Word Christian, La. 58
Lake Village 61, Prescott 47
Lamar 46, Ozark Catholic 32
Marion 57, Jacksonville, Ill. 25
Maumelle 77, Morrilton 55
Mills 70, Lafayette, Mo. 61
Rogers 46, Capitol City, Mo. 21
Sapula, Okla. 68, West Memphis 52
Smackover 58, Ouachita 41
Stuttgart 57, Clarendon 52
Girls
Bald Knob 51, McCrory 31
Central Arkansas Christian 41, Memphis Business, Tenn. 39
Clinton 59, Cotter 30
Conway 77, Clovis West, Calif. 48
El Dorado 46, Camden Fairview 26
Emerson 44, Dierks 40
Farmington 61, Springdale Har-Ber 51
Fayetteville 48, Mesquite Horn (Texas) 44
Fayetteville 58, McEachern, Ga. 50
Fort Smith Northside 47, Lafayette, Mo. 19
Huntsville 64, Stoutland, Mo. 33
Jasper 62, Kingston 49
Lafayette County 56, Bradley 35
Lake Village 54, Dollarway 28
Lamar 50, Ozark Catholic 20
Magnolia 58, McGehee 32
Marion 46, Jonesboro 40
Memorial, Texas 67, North Little Rock 61, OT
Morrilton 49, Absegami, N.J. 30
Murfreesboro 54, Smackover 49
North Little Rock 40, South Grand Prairie, Texas 33
Ouachita 43, Woodlawn 35
Paragould 48, Valley Springs 35
Poyen 44, Bismarck 39
Rogers 51, Mountain Home 17
Strother, Okla. 74, Springdale 46
Other holiday tournaments
ASUMH/Arvest Winter Jam
At Yellville-Summit
Wednesday
Boys
Lead Hill 77, Couch, Mo. 66
Girls
Lead Hill 38, Couch, Mo. 10
Bad Boys Mowers Ronnie Brogdon Invitational
At Highland
Wednesday
Osceola 67, Marianna 62
Melbourne 80, Middle College, Tenn. 58
Harding Academy, Tenn. 69, Batesville 48
Mammoth Spring 66, Izard County JV 50
Conway 56, Harding Academy, Tenn. JV 36
Manila 60, Highland 42
Hot Springs 54, Izard County 39
The New School 60, Calico Rock 37
Bank OZK Classic
At Ozark
Wednesday
Boys
Ozark 41, Cedarville 27
Mountainburg 68, Lincoln 54
eStem 67, Hector 49
Lavaca 36, County Line 28
Girls
Ozark 54, Mountainburg 28
Hector 53, eStem 48
Cedarville 54, Lincoln 24
County Line 32, Johnson County Westside 29
Beebe Holiday Tournament
At Beebe
Wednesday
Boys
Beebe 50, Cabot 42
LR Southwest 47, Vilonia 46
LR Flames 72, Harding Academy 48
Greenwood 80, Friendship Aspire 25
Girls
Greenwood 67, Rogers Heritage 41
Vilonia 50, Beebe 47
Jacksonville 40, Wynne 33
LR Southwest 56, Harding Academy 43
Bill Frye Invitational
At Mansfield
Wednesday
Boys
Pocola, Okla. 51, Waldron 44
Vian, Okla. 67, Booneville 62
Pea Ridge 46, Mansfield 32
Hackett 70, Paris 62
Girls
Hackett 49, Mulberry 28
Booneville 57, Vian, Okla. 36
Shiloh Christian 50, Mansfield 43
Coke Classic
At Fort Smith Northside
Wednesday
Boys
Sylvan Hills 68, LR Hall 22
Bryant 62, Charleston 20
FS Northside 65, Springdale Har-Ber 55
Putnam City West, Okla. 74, FS Southside 62
Commercial Bank Southeast Arkansas Holiday Tournament
At Drew Central
Tuesday
Boys
Drew Central 63, Star City 50
Fountain Lake 59, Crossett 25
Monticello 70, Dermott 20
Parkers Chapel 50, Drew Central JV 46
Girls
Drew Central 65, Hampton 13
Fountain Lake 46, Dermott 44
Parkers Chapel 38, Warren 29
Crossett 29, Hermitage 27
CS Bank Holiday Hoops
At Berryville
Wednesday
Boys
Berryville 54, Pocahontas 49
Green Forest 60, Fordyce 58
Girls
Viola 46, Green Forest 29
Pocahontas 42, Hamburg 24
Fordyce 56, Danville 48
Rector 44, Berryville 36
Goldfish Classic
At Lonoke
Wednesday
Boys
Riverview 77, Lonoke 66
DeWitt 55, Des Arc 39
Girls
Carlisle 61, Brinkley 56, OT
DeWitt 38, Des Arc 35
Southside Batesville 57, Rose Bud 46
Lonoke 66, Riverview 36
Gravette Christmas Tournament
At Gravette
Wednesday
Boys
Siloam Springs 60, Gravette 33
Girls
Gravette 73, Benton Harmony Grove 25
Bentonville 56, Siloam Springs 31
Hoops 4 Hunger
At Russellville
Wednesday
Boys
Russellville JV 44, Dardanelle 36
Russellville 71, Baptist Prep 40
Shiloh Christian 53, Pottsville 51
Van Buren 60, Atkins 20
Girls
Russellville 53, Pottsville 46
Bergman 49, Van Buren 26
Atkins 47, Maumelle 30
Dardanelle 44, Charleston 19
Kameron Hale Classic
At Lake Hamilton
Wednesday
Boys
Lake Hamilton 78, Nashville 26
Emerson 59, Kirby 29
Girls
Bryant 68, Centerpoint 40
Lake Hamilton 54, Mena 31
Acorn LR 62, LR Hall 38
Lady Blackhawk Holiday Invitational
At Pea Ridge
Wednesday
Green Country, Okla. 49, Horatio 44
Providence Academy 58, Joe T. Robinson 26
Mammoth Spring 59, Winnsboro, Texas 55
Pea Ridge 44, Star City 40
Larry Ray Memorial Tournament
At Jessieville
Wednesday
Boys
Mount Ida 47, Jessieville JV 40
Bigelow 46, Cutter-Morning Star 27
Caddo Hills 45, Jessieville 40
Girls
Cutter-Morning Star 37, Mount Ida 25
Jessiville 70, Caddo Hills 40
Lendal Thomas Classic
At Harrison
Wednesday
Boys
Bergman 69, Earle 56
Harrison 70, Hillcrest 68
Mount Vernon-Enola Holiday Tournament
At Mount Vernon-Enola
Wednesday
Boys
Heber Springs 57, Mount Vernon-Enola 34
Sacred Heart 45, Conway Christian 41
Quitman 57, Midland 32
Girls
Quitman 51, Conway Christian 42
Sacred Heart 60, Midland 31
Northeast Arkansas Invitational
At Jonesboro (ASU)
Wednesday
Boys
Marked Tree 80, Bay 57
Blytheville 74, Nettleton 60
Girls
Cedar Ridge 56, Manila 35
Melbourne 72, Nettleton 37
Sheridan Invitational
At Sheridan
Wednesday
Boys
Jacksonville 58, Mayflower 35
Alma 52, Sheridan 51
Magnet Cove 59, Malvern 48
Girls
Rison 44, Malvern 30
Valley View 59, Magnet Cove 4
Spa City Classic
At Hot Springs Lakeside
Wednesday
Boys
Benton 69, Mountain Pine 38
Hot Springs Lakeside 70, Joe T. Robinson 62
Girls
Nashville 46, Benton 41
Wildcat Classic
At Episcopal Collegiate
Wednesday
Boys
Wonderview 65, LISA Academy North 63
LR Christian 82, West Side Greers Ferry 54
Girls
Wonderview 40, Mills 14
LR Christian 65, Baptist Prep 40