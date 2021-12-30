Sey Young: Even in 2021, life can be wonderful

So much for Merry Christmas! I had decided to call a few distant friends for an end-of-year yuletide greeting, but the first call got serious in a hurry. "I've got covid," he rasped out in a congested voice. He went on to explain that so far it felt like a sinus infection, but plans with his wife to visit their daughter for Christmas were now canceled. They would shelter in place alone for the holidays.

The second call didn't fare much better. "I'm driving to Ohio to see my mom at the hospital," my friend announced soberly as I heard traffic noise intermingle with his conversation. She had been admitted last week after testing positive for covid, but with her symptoms worsening, and her doctor had told the family he might have to move her to ICU the next day. Only two family visitors would be allowed for her entire stay, so after a lengthy conversation amongst the siblings, he was on his way. His Christmas would be spent in Ohio away from his wife and kids. Death, as we know, unfortunately never takes a holiday.

The end of the year is always a time of reflection for many, and I'm no exception. I want the holidays to be an uninterrupted time of joy to the world but especially for me and my family. Christmas is all about birth and new life, so why does death always seek a place at the dinner table? Yes, I do understand every life must end and that someday all of us must go. I just don't want it to be any time soon for me or my loved ones. The writer Oliver Burkeman put it this way: "From an everyday standpoint, the fact that life is finite feels like a terrible insult... There you were, planning to live on forever... but now here comes mortality, to steal away the life that was rightfully yours."

The year started that way for me. In January I lost a dear friend to a sudden bout with cancer. Friends and co-workers were stricken with covid. My sister spent a week in the hospital in October and is still recovering from the after-effects. Life, with all its frailties, never seemed more exposed than this year. Would it stay this way forever now? In the meantime, however, there are still new babies coming into this world to joyous parents, new rainbows appearing after a heavy storm.

The old house had stood vacant for over a year. The windows covered with wooden boards, the yard overgrown with weeds and trash. My wife and I walked by it often on our daily walks, always taking note of its failing state of health. But this week of Christmas brought a sudden change. New windows replaced the plywood boards, a fresh coat of paint enlivened the old structure. The yard was mowed and now had a semblance of order. It was as if the old house had been reborn. "Look at the sign on the door," my wife murmured to me. I hadn't notice it until then. There, on the gleaming new painted door hung a little sign. "It's a wonderful life," it read.

It really is a wonderful life. Make the most of it in 2022!