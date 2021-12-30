Smith leads NLR to Cotton title

PINE BLUFF -- Nick Smith found a good way to follow up a triple-double game -- score 33 points.

The North Little Rock guard and University of Arkansas signee scored one point more than in Tuesday's semifinal and led the Charging Wildcats to an 82-72 win over Beaumont (Texas) United on Wednesday in the King Bracket championship of the King Cotton Holiday Classic.

"Against the competition he played tonight, this was one of his better games," NLR Coach Johnny Rice said of Smith. "He had 31 against Richardson, Texas. He's had a bunch of them, but when the lights come on, he's ready to go."

Smith totaled 32 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists Tuesday against Antioch (Tenn.) Cane Ridge, which features his best friend and University of Alabama signee Brandon Miller. Smith hit 12 of 21 from the floor and 8 of 12 at the foul line and pulled down 3 rebounds.

He didn't have to work as hard on the boards against Texas 5A champion Beaumont United (16-2). Corey Washington took care of that job with 10 rebounds and 6 assists to go with 23 points, and future University of Oregon Duck Kel'el Ware added 17 points and 6 rebounds.

"Every single night, it's a different game. Kel will sometimes come out on top and be the best basketball player on the floor. Sometimes, I'm going to be hot and Corey came out hot tonight," Smith said. "We blend well, so we're unselfish. We're going to give it up, and we came out with the win."

The Charging Wildcats led 38-28 at halftime and withstood a fourth-quarter Timberwolves run to wrap up the title in the three-day tournament. NLR made 30 of 52 (57.7%) from the floor and 20 of 31 free throws.

"We've been talking the last two weeks; it's not so much about X's and O's as it is about finishing games, being tough and playing with energy and passion all the time," Rice said. "We went through stretches where we didn't do that all the time. This week was probably our most sustained effort-wised. I'm tickled about that, especially with conference starting next week."

Wesley Yates scored 24 points, Terrance Arceneaux had 16 points, 5 assists and 8 rebounds, Trealyn Porchia had 15 points and Clarence Payia netted 13 for Beaumont United. The Timberwolves shot 27 of 53 (50.9%) from the floor and made 11 of 14 free throws.

Magnolia 67,

Little Rock Parkview 58

Nick Smith was the second future Razorback to win an MVP honor at King Cotton.

Magnolia guard Derrian Ford scored 29 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, and the Class 4A Panthers (9-0) made a big statement with a win over the Class 5A perennial power Patriots (9-2).

Ford scored 13 points each against St. Louis Cardinal Ritter on Monday and Shreveport Huntington on Tuesday. Eleven of his points Tuesday came at the free-throw line.

But the 6-4 guard got his touches against Parkview, shooting 10 for 24 from the floor and making 7 of 10 free throws. Ford also dealt 5 assists.

"I was talking to Coach, and he was telling me I'm the best player here, and I just need to play my game and not do too much" Ford said. "I don't need to prove anything to anybody. I just need to play my game to keep getting better."

Nevi Tell scored 12 points, while Devonta Walker and Marcus Snider each had 10 for the Panthers.

J.T. Miller scored 17 points, Addison Shelton 13 and Nate Coley 10 for the Patriots, who pulled within 59-58 with 1:31 to go before Ford completed a three-point play. Magnolia made its next 6 free throws to seal the win.