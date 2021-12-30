Stinker in Starkville

The University of Arkansas basketball team had too many turnovers and not enough rebounds or free throws in its SEC opener on Wednesday night at Mississippi State.

Arkansas also didn't have senior guard JD Notae, its leading scorer.

It all added up to an 81-68 victory for the Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum.

Arkansas announced before the game Notae and freshman guard Chance Moore were out because of illness and junior forward Kamani Johnson was suspended indefinitely.

Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said the team knew coming back to campus after a Christmas break that Notae -- averaging 18.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.7 steals -- wouldn't play at Mississippi State.

"We were down bodies, but we're not excuse-makers," Musselman said. "If we have enough bodies to go play, I'm going to play.

"That's how I was raised. We're not going to figure out a way to not get on the plane. We're going to get on the plane and play as long as we've got enough bodies and they'll let us go. That's our obligation and that's what we did. We lost the game and we got outplayed."

Mississippi State (10-3) led 33-31 at halftime but took control of the game in the second half when the Bulldogs out-rebounded the Razorbacks 23-12 and twice led by as many as 16 points at 70-54 and 76-60.

"I think we just didn't come out with that same energy," senior guard Stanley Umude, who led Arkansas (10-3) with 19 points, said of the second-half struggles. "We let it slip a little bit, and we weren't able to get back into it, but that's on us.

"They played well, but at the end of the day we've got to be better and be able to put together a full 40-minute game."

Tolu Smith, a 6-11 junior who had missed the previous three games because of a fractured toe on his right foot and played in four games total on the season, led Mississippi State with 18 points, 6 rebounds and 5 steals in 25 minutes.

"I thought Tolu's minutes were spectacular when you consider he had only practiced about 10 times in the last four month," Bulldogs Coach Ben Howland said. 'We needed him.

"To be our best, we have to have Tolu Smith in the lineup because he is one of our top players without question. I am just excited for him because he has gone through so much adversity."

Smith hit 5 of 8 shots and 8 of 10 free throws.

"He establishes really good post position," Musselman said. "He's a phenomenal interior player. He's an excellent offensive rebounder. He did a great job of sealing and ducking in and being physical. I think he's one of the best back-to-the-basket players in the SEC."

Mississippi State junior guard Iverson Molinari had 16 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds. Sophomore guard Shakeel Moore, a transfer from North Carolina State, had 15 points, 5 assists and 4 steals.

The Bulldogs had 12 steals among Arkansas' season-high 17 turnovers, and they outscored the Razorbacks 25-12 in points off of turnovers.

"They're a good defensive team, but I do think we had a lot of self-inflicted turnovers," Umude said. "A lot of them were on us.

"We just have to be able to take advantage of opportunities. With 17 turnovers, it's going to be hard to win a game like that."

Mississippi State finished with a 39-31 rebounding edge, had 15 offensive rebounds and hit 22 of 28 free throws to 10 of 14 by Arkansas.

The Razorbacks outrebounded the Bulldogs 19-16 in the first half.

"I thought we did a tremendous job the first half rebounding the basketball and not very good the second half," Musselman said. "When you add the difference in the offensive rebounding, the turnovers that we had, and the fact they took 28 free throws to our 14, I'm surprised it was a 13-point game and not a larger margin."

Mississippi State 6-9 senior Garrison Brooks, a transfer from North Carolina, shot 0 of 6, but had a game-high 10 rebounds. His backup, 6-9 junior and Alabama transfer Javion Davis, had eight rebounds in 15 minutes.

"I thought Mississippi State was really, really physical," Musselman said.

Trey Wade, a 6-6 senior for the Razorbacks, had three points in 22 minutes without a rebound. The 6-6 Umude had three rebounds in 26 minutes. Au'Diese Toney, a 6-6 senior, and one rebound in 17 minutes.

"We've got to rebound across the board better, especially up front," Musselman said.

The Razorbacks likely could have used the physical presence inside of the 6-7 Johnson, who had 15 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocked shots in 17 minutes off the bench in the previous game when Arkansas beat Elon 81-55.

"It's basketball," Umude said of the Razorbacks not being at full strength. "That's the world we live in now.

"Guys are going to be out, we've got to step up. It's no excuse, we got outplayed."

Arkansas sophomore guard Davonte Davis had 15 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Senior guard Chris Lykes had 10 points and sophomore forward Jaylin Williams had 9 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists.

"We have to, as a group, figure out that you really have to play extremely hard against good teams for 40 minutes," Musselman said. "And you've got to have a competitive nature about yourself that if another team makes a run, you've got to be able to counter that run.

"I brought that up several times, so as a coaching staff we've got to continue to teach. There's just a lot of little areas that we've got to get a lot better at. We've got to coach to the best of our ability.

"We got outplayed tonight. I don't know what else to say."

Musselman said he has no idea if Notae will be able to play in Arkansas' next game against Vanderbilt on Tuesday night.

"It's out of my hands," Musselman said. "I don't know when he'll be back. We'll just have to take it day by day I guess."





Game sketch

RECORDS Arkansas 10-3, 0-1 SEC; Mississippi State 11-3, 1-0

STARS Mississippi State junior center Tolu Smith (18 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals), junior guard Iverson Molinar (16 points, 5 assists) and sophomore guard Shakeel Moore (15 points, 5 assists, 4 steals). Arkansas senior guard Stanley Umude (19 points).

KEY STAT The Bulldogs outscored the Razorbacks 25-12 in points off of turnovers.

UP NEXT Arkansas plays Vanderbilt at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Walton Arena in Fayetteville.



