Super Quiz: Van

Today at 1:31 a.m.

1. He played a cockney jack-of-all-trades in "Mary Poppins."

2. Female character in the comic strip Peanuts.

3. Boy-next-door actor with MGM during the 1940s and 1950s.

4. Singer-songwriter, instrumentalist known as "Van the Man" by his fans.

5. A CNN host and contributor and co-founder of several nonprofit organizations.

6. Actor who had major roles in "Shane," "Johnny Eager" and "Till the Clouds Roll By."

7. This Flemish artist has a beard named after him.

8. A vampire hunter and the archenemy of Count Dracula.

9. Pianist who won the International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow in 1958.

ANSWERS:

1. Dick Van Dyke

2. Lucy Van Pelt

3. Van Johnson

4. Van Morrison

5. Van Jones

6. Van Heflin

7. Anthony van Dyck

8. Abraham Van Helsing

9. Van Cliburn

