Super Quiz: Van

1. He played a cockney jack-of-all-trades in "Mary Poppins."
2. Female character in the comic strip Peanuts.
3. Boy-next-door actor with MGM during the 1940s and 1950s.
4. Singer-songwriter, instrumentalist known as "Van the Man" by his fans.
5. A CNN host and contributor and co-founder of several nonprofit organizations.
6. Actor who had major roles in "Shane," "Johnny Eager" and "Till the Clouds Roll By."
7. This Flemish artist has a beard named after him.
8. A vampire hunter and the archenemy of Count Dracula.
9. Pianist who won the International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow in 1958.
ANSWERS:
1. Dick Van Dyke
2. Lucy Van Pelt
3. Van Johnson
4. Van Morrison
5. Van Jones
6. Van Heflin
7. Anthony van Dyck
8. Abraham Van Helsing
9. Van Cliburn