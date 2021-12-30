TEXAS A&M 85, UCA 59





The University of Central Arkansas men's team went on the road Wednesday night for its third meeting with a Power Five opponent this season, but came out on the losing end against Texas A&M in College Station, Texas.

Central Arkansas (2-10) kept close for just over a half, staying within a point of the Aggies at 49-48 with 11:57 left in the second half. However, an 18-2 run from Texas A&M (11-2) stretched its lead to 17 by the 3:36 mark.

Bryant's Camren Hunter and Collin Cooper of Fayetteville led the way for the Bears with 12 points each.

Quenton Jackson had 31 points for the Aggies and Marcus Williams added 16.