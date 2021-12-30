Sections
ASUN MEN

TEXAS A&M 85, UCA 59

Today at 2:16 a.m.


The University of Central Arkansas men's team went on the road Wednesday night for its third meeting with a Power Five opponent this season, but came out on the losing end against Texas A&M in College Station, Texas.

Central Arkansas (2-10) kept close for just over a half, staying within a point of the Aggies at 49-48 with 11:57 left in the second half. However, an 18-2 run from Texas A&M (11-2) stretched its lead to 17 by the 3:36 mark.

Bryant's Camren Hunter and Collin Cooper of Fayetteville led the way for the Bears with 12 points each.

Quenton Jackson had 31 points for the Aggies and Marcus Williams added 16.

TEXAS A&M 85, UCA 59

