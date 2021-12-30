Walmart now carries covid medications





Walmart Inc. has supplies of the new covid-19 antiviral medications and is ready to dispense them as prescriptions come in from health care providers, the company said Wednesday.

The drugs are only available at "select" Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies in a limited number of states, the company said. More locations will be added as supplies allow.

The Bentonville-based retailer said it has a locator tool to help both customers and health care providers find the nearest store or club carrying the medication. The locator can be accessed at www.walmart.com/covidmedication.

Customers can only pick up their prescriptions at the pharmacy drive-thru windows or by curbside pickup, the company said.

A Walmart spokeswoman said other pharmacies will also dispense the medications, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir. Each state chooses its pharmacy partners, she said.

Walmart said it worked closely with the federal government and state health departments to pinpoint where the drugs are most needed.

The Food and Drug Administration gave both drugs, which are taken orally, emergency use authorization last week.







