Warm spell sent ducks scattering

Someone close to me had ducks on his place long enough to send a text exhorting me to hunt with him while the surfeit lasted.

"Glory days!" he texted. "The only problem is that you watch them dive in on live birds that are all over the place. If you aren't in the right spot, you get quite a show, but you won't get to shoot."

Then came that warm spell over Christmas.

"And just like that, poof, the ducks were gone," said a text sent on Dec. 26 at 11 a.m.

I think I know where they went. Mike Stanley of Highland spent part of his Christmas holiday in Seymour, Iowa, with his son Micaiah and family. Stanley said the lakes and ponds in that area were "slam full" of ducks.

"I'm sure Missouri is the same way," Stanley said.

Another friend that travels a lot in his job said that there are still a lot of ducks in northern Iowa and Minnesota. They will probably stay there as long as warm weather endures and water remains open.

On Dec. 16, Stanley, who does not hunt ducks, bagged with a muzzleloader an ancient 11-point buck in Iowa that was estimated to be at least 8-years old.

"Micaiah says it's the oldest deer on the farm and has gone really downhill the last three years," Stanley said. "I think that's awesome!"

The buck appeared many times on game camera photographs, but nobody had ever seen the buck in daylight until Stanley got him.

"He continued his streak because I didn't exactly see him in daylight, either," Stanley said. "He came by in the last couple of minutes of legal shooting time, but it was pretty dark."

Most of the deer hunters I've talked to say this has been the strangest deer season in memory. At Old Belfast Hunting Club, where we are accustomed to seeing a lot of deer, most of us didn't. One fellow who hunts with his wife on the west side of the club says he usually sees so many deer that he names them. Despite hunting frequently, they only saw one deer in December.

Zack Smith of Mabelvale gave a similar report.

At my favorite spot, I don't see a lot of different deer, but I see the same deer frequently. Two groups of does come through at different times of day. At some point, for about three days, they will usually draw in a buck or two.

This year, only one group of four visited. When the buck-shadowing period had passed, I killed a doe. She had been bred. She was very healthy, fat and sleek.

I always hunt the Christmas Holiday Hunt with a group of friends near Sheridan. I had to miss this year's gathering, but our host, Dr. Bobby McGehee of Little Rock, said that no deer moved during the afternoon and evening hours on Dec. 26.

I usually take the same trail to and from my usual stand, but occasionally I take a shortcut where there is no trail. I skirt the top of a deep draw, more or less winding of through the least dense patches greenbriar.

I have never been aware of following a path per se, but this season, all four trips through that route brought me to the same giant buck scrape at a nondescript place that I probably wouldn't find if I were looking for it. It is one of the biggest scrapes I have seen anywhere. Smaller scrapes appear in a ragged line to an intersection with a fire break adjacent to a cutover.

I pondered the odds of repetitively arriving at the same place every time I walk this unmapped route and realized that I do indeed take the same path, step for step, every time. It is the easiest route, following the highest ground and providing the best sight lines in the area.

That is precisely why I always arrive at the scrape. It's the most natural route. The king buck of those woods walks the same path for the same reason, but not frequently enough to leave a defined trail.

It exemplifies the phenomenon that occurs when you abandon conscious thought and follow instinct. You will subtly adapt to your environment. I call it becoming one with nature.

I know what many of you are thinking, and I'm right with you. I intend to hunt that scrape next season.