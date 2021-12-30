WATERFOWL REPORT

The AGFC’s December aerial survey of waterfowl revealed the second lowest number of mallards and all ducks since the surveys began in 2009.

Arkansas’s neighbors don’t seem to be faring any better in overall expected duck numbers and mallard numbers, based on their recent surveys.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks held a waterfowl aerial survey Dec. 13-16 and found that waterfowl habitat was scarce. In Mississippi, flooded habitat was greatest in the northeast portion of the Delta. As a result, total duck abundance estimate for the Mississippi Delta was below the long-term average for December surveys, as were the individual estimates for mallards and other dabbling ducks.

On the other hand, estimates for diving ducks are well above their long-term average for this time of year. Divers comprised about 50% of all duck observations.

In some precision-leveled fields with a little water in east-central Arkansas, just south of Lodge’s Corner, observers noted those fields being covered up in diving ducks rather than dabblers.

Mississippi’s count showed 26,403 estimated mallards, well below the average of 129,134 usually seen there in December. Total dabblers were 151,460, below the usual 278,941 ducks typically counted in December. Divers numbered 177,615, well above the average December estimate of 128,339. The total count of 355,478 was well below the usual 536,414 total ducks in December in counts going back to 2007, a drop of 33.7 percent.

Missouri’s report from the same week, Dec. 13, noted that good habitat was limited due the lack of rain and with dry conditions, ducks have little reason to leave refuges or other undisturbed areas in search of food. A cold front Dec. 6-8 failed to push new ducks into Missouri.

NORTHEAST ARKANSAS

BIG LAKE WMA

NORTH WOODS GTR Mast production is good. The Bo Dock gauge currently reads 237.1. Target level is 235.5 with 100% flooded.

SOUTH WOODS GTR Mast production is fair. The 7-mile gauge is currently at 236.1 feet. Target level is 234.5 feet with 40% flooded. 100% flooded.

SIMMONS FIELD A good amount of millet and sedge is present. Native production is very good in the North Unit, Middle and South fields. 100% flooded.

DAVE DONALDSON BLACK RIVER WMA

UPPER ISLAND GTR Moderate mast crop. Water level is 270.4. Target level is 269.5. 100% flooded.

LOWER ISLAND GTR Moderate mast crop. Water level is 268.9. Target level is 268. 100% flooded.

UPPER REYNO GTR Moderate mast crop. Water level is 268.2. Target level is 266.9. 100% flooded.

LOWER REYNO GTR Moderate mast crop. Water level is 267.3. Target level is 266.3. 100% flooded.

WINCHESTER GTR Moderate mast crop. Current level is 264.85. Target level is 263.85. 100% flooded.

EARL BUSS BAYOU DEVIEW WMA

SOUTH OLIVER GTR Mast production is good. 10% flooded.

THOMPSON TRACT GTR Mast production is good. 0% flooded. The Thompson Tract GTR will be allowed to rise and fall naturally without the gates being operated beginning with this season. This action is an effort to help the next generation of forest.

LAKE HOGUE WRA Primarily deep open water habitat. Normal pool level.

SHIREY BAY RAINEY BRAKE WMA

ADAM BRAKE GTR Good mast crop. Water level is 239.8. Target level is 240. 60% flooded.

RAINEY BRAKE GTR Good mast crop. 100% flooded.

EAGLE POND GTR Good mast crop. 95% flooded.

PHASE III MOIST-SOIL UNIT Good wetland-type vegetation. 75% flooded.

CHARLES CRISP MOIST-SOIL UNIT Good wetland-type vegetation. 100% flooded.

WARD FIELD MOIST-SOIL UNIT Good wetland-type vegetation. 100% flooded.

RIVER FIELD MOIST-SOIL UNIT Good wetland-type vegetation. 100% flooded.

ST. FRANCIS SUNKEN LANDS WMA

HUNT AREA Mast production is good. Water levels in the huntable areas are dependent on the St. Francis River. The water level at Oak Donnick is 213.14. The level for huntable timber is 212.

SNOWDEN WRA Mixed grasses. 10% flooded.

PAYNEWAY WRA Pools A,B, C, and D have mixed smartweed and barnyard grasses, Moderate mast in Pools A,B, and C. Pool A is at 0%. Pool B is at 0%. Pool C is at 0% and Pool D is at 5%.

EAST CENTRAL ARKANSAS

HENRY GRAY HURRICANE LAKE WMA

NORTH GTR Good mast crop. 0%. All structures throughout the WMA will remain open during the 2021-22 season.

SOUTH GTR Fair mast crop. 0%. All structures on the South Unit are open.

REX HANCOCK BLACK SWAMP WMA

GREGORY GTR Good mast crop. 80% flooded.

WYEVILLE UNIT Good stand of millet and native vegetation. 10% coverage.

SHEFFIELD NELSON DAGMAR WMA

MUD SLOUGH GTR Good mast crop. 0% flooded.

APPLE LAKE WRA Good mast crop. 30% flooded.

CONWAY GEORGE WATERFOWL UNIT A Good millet and native vegetation. 100% flooded.

CONWAY GEORGE WATERFOWL UNIT B Natural slough area with beneficial wetland plants. 100% flooded.

CONWAY GEORGE WATERFOWL UNIT C Good stand of millet and native vegetation. 100% flooded.

DARK CORNER WATERFOWL UNIT 1 Good stand of millet and native vegetation. 50% flooded.

DARK CORNER WATERFOWL UNIT 2 Good stand of millet and native vegetation. 30% flooded.

DARK CORNER WATERFOWL UNIT 3 Good stand of millet and native vegetation. 90% flooded.

STEVE N. WILSON RAFT CREEK BOTTOMS WMA

NOTE Hunting in Raft Creek Bottoms WMA requires participation on the online draw a week before the following weekend’s hunt. There is no online draw on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and permits are available at the boat accesses. Permits ARE required (via online application) on weekends, Tuesdays and Thursdays for the youth and mobility-impaired blinds and for the Magellan Tract. Visit agfc.com to apply for the online draw. There will be no designated holes this season.

UNIT A Excellent stand of native vegetation. 90% flooded.

UNIT B Excellent stand of millet and native vegetation. 70% flooded.

UNIT C Good stand of native vegetation. 85% flooded.

UNIT D Good stand of native vegetation. 85% flooded.

UNIT E Excellent stand of millet and native vegetation. 85% flooded.

UNIT F (YOUTH AREA) Good stand of millet and native vegetation. 100% flooded.

UNIT G Fair stand of millet and native vegetation. 0% flooded.

UNIT H (MOBILITY-IMPAIRED BLIND) Excellent stand of native vegetation. 100% flooded.

UNIT I Poor stand of native vegetation. 0% flooded.

UNIT J (CYPERT TRACT) Excellent stand of native vegetation. 90% flooded.

UNIT K (CYPERT TRACT) Excellent stand of native vegetation. 10% flooded.

UNIT L (CYPERT TRACT) Fair stand of native vegetation. 0% flooded.

UNIT M (MAGELLAN TRACT) Fair stand of native vegetation. 60% flooded.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

CRAIG D. CAMPBELL LAKE CON-WAY RESERVOIR

Habitat and water levels are normal on both Pierce and Dix creeks.

BELL SLOUGH WMA

BELL SLOUGH GTR Poor to moderate mast crop. 100% flooded.

PALARM CREEK WRA Fair stand of planted millet. 85% flooded.

CYPRESS BAYOU WMA

HUNT AREA Good mast crop. 60% flooded.

RED CUT SLOUGH TRACT UNIT 1 Poor conditions. 0%.

UNIT 2 Excellent stand of millet and native vegetation. 0%.

UNIT 3 Good stand of millet and native vegetation. Water level 85%.

UNIT 4 Good stand of native vegetation. Water level 85%.

UNIT 5 Good stand of native vegetation. Water level 85%.

UNIT 6 Good stand of native vegetation. Water level 75%.

HARRIS BRAKE WMA

HARRIS BRAKE UPPER UNIT Below average mast crop. 100% flooded.

HARRIS BRAKE LOWER UNIT Below average mast crop. 100% flooded. The water control structures on both the Lower and Upper GTRs were closed on Monday, Nov. 15. The Harris Brake Lake valve was opened on Nov. 15 to begin supplemental flooding of both the Lower and Upper GTRs. Water is now over Steamboat Road.

HOLLAND BOTTOMS WMA

HUNT AREA Good mast crop. 5% flooded.

LAKE PICKTHORNE WRA (No hunting). East cell 90% flooded. West Cell is 100% flooded.

SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS

DR. LESTER SITZES III BOIS D’ ARC WMA

BOIS D’ARC LAKE WRA Closed to hunting. Normal.

RED SLOUGH WRA Closed to hunting. Water level 60%.

GTR Good mast production. Water level 70%. Water control structures closed Dec. 1.

LITTLE GRASSY Habitat is good. Water level 60%.

MILLWOOD LAKE Habitat is good. Water level 259.6.

OZAN WMA

UNIT 1 Habitat good. 0% flooded.

UNIT 2 Habitat good. 0% flooded.

UNIT 3 Habitat good. 0% flooded.

UNIT 4 Habitat good. 0% flooded.

UNIT 5 Habitat good. 0% flooded.

SULPHUR RIVER WMA

MERCER BAYOU Habitat conditions are fair. 30% flooded.

HENRY MOORE WRA Closed to hunting. 65% flooded.

SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS

BERYL ANTHONY LOWER OUACHITA WMA

The WMA has good hard mast production. No duck hunting water.

FREDDIE BLACK CHOCTAW ISLAND WMA

DEER RESEARCH AREA Habitat conditions are good. There is variable flooding associated with the Mississippi River. Use extreme caution when boating on the river.

TRUSTEN HOLDER Habitat conditions good. Flooding is river dependent.

SEVEN DEVILS SWAMP WMA

Habitat conditions good. No water.

CUT-OFF CREEK WMA

HUNT AREA Habitat conditions are good. Water in low-lying areas.

PIGEON CREEK WRA Habitat conditions are good. Pumping water as conditions allow.

BAYOU METO WMA

UPPER VALLIER GTR Good habitat. Water level 178.40 feet, full pool at 180 feet.

LOWER VALLIER GTR Good habitat. Water level 178.50 feet, full pool at 179 feet.

GOVERNMENT CYPRESS GTR Good habitat. Water level 178.68 feet, full pool at 179 feet.

BUCKINGHAM FLATS GTR Good habitat. 177.57 msl. First phase of pumping completed.

TEMPLE ISLAND GTR Good habitat. Water level 178.80 CANON BRAKE Good habitat. 171.40 msl. Full pool at 177 msl.

HALOWELL WRA Excellent habitat. Staggered flooding of units.

WRAPE PLANTATION WRA Excellent habitat. Staggered flooding of units.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS

DARDANELLE WMA

MCKENNON BOTTOMS (HALF-DAY HUNTING) Good stand of native vegetation. 100% flooded.

POTTER’S POTHOLE HARTMAN WATERFOWL UNIT (HALF-DAY HUNTING) West cell has a good stand of Japanese millet. East Cell has a poor stand of Japanese millet. 100%.

OZARK POOL

DYER LAKE CELLS Good stand of moist-soil vegetation and planted millet. Units 1 and 2 are 100% flooded. Unit 3 south cell is 10% flooded. West cell Less than 25%.

NIMROD LLOYD MILLWOOD WMA

NIMROD GTR The red oak mast crop is poor this year but the desirable native vegetation growth is better than in previous years. Due to abnormally dry conditions, this area is not expected to fill up as fast as in previous years. The water-control structures were closed on Nov. 17. This area is rainfall dependent to flood. 10% flooded.

ED GORDON POINT REMOVE WMA

LITTLE HOLE (UNIT 1) Japanese millet. 80% flooded.

WILLOW ISLAND Japanese millet and natural vegetation. 90% flooded.

RED GATE Native vegetation. 80% flooded.

PIG TROUGH (UNITS 4 AND 5) Native vegetation and Japanese millet. 50% flooded.

CEDAR RIDGE (UNIT 6) Natural vegetation. 80% flooded.

UNIT 7A Japanese millet. 90% flooded.

UNIT 7B Natural vegetation and Japanese millet. 0% flooded.

UNIT 8A Natural vegetation. 80% flooded.

UNIT 8B Native vegetation. 90% flooded.

UNIT 8C Native vegetation. 70% flooded.

UNIT 9 Japanese millet and natural vegetation. 90% flooded.

CONTROVERSY CORNER (UNIT 10) Natural vegetation. 65% flooded.

REMMEL MARSH Native vegetation Japanese millet. 50% flooded.

MUD POND (UNIT 12) Natural vegetation and Japanese millet. 90% flooded.

TURKEY POND (UNIT 13A) Natural vegetation. 40% flooded.

TURKEY POND (UNIT 13B) Natural vegetation. 0% flooded.

TURKEY POND (UNIT 13C) Natural vegetation. 90% flooded.

TEENY POND (UNIT 14) Natural vegetation. 0% flooded.

SALT LICK (UNIT 15) Natural vegetation. Water level 55%.

BOBBY’S POND (UNIT 16) Natural vegetation. 65% flooded.

RACE TRACK (UNIT 17) Natural vegetation. 100% flooded.

FROG BAYOU WMA

UNIT 1 Good stand of moist-soil vegetation. 100% flooded.

UNIT 2 Poor stand of moist-soil vegetation. Less than 25% flooded.

UNIT 3 Good stand of moist-soil vegetation and planted millet. 100% flooded.

UNIT 4 Good stand of moist-soil vegetation and planted millet. 100% flooded.

UNIT 5 Good stand of moist-soil vegetation on the upper end, lower end has been fallow-disked. 100% flooded.

UNIT 6 Good stand of moist-soil vegetation. 50% flooded and pumping.

UNIT 7 Good stand of moist-soil vegetation. 100% flooded.

GALLA CREEK WMA

GALLA CREEK GTR Good stands of native vegetation and millet, including a mixture of barnyard grass and sprangle top. 65% flooded.

PETIT JEAN RIVER WMA

SANTA FE GTR This area produced a poor red oak mast crop this year with good stands of desirable native vegetation in the open lands within this area. Due to abnormally dry conditions, this area is not expected to fill up as fast as in previous years. The water-control structures were closed on Nov. 16. 0% flooded.

SORE-HEAD MOIST SOIL UNIT Due to ongoing waterfowl habitat enhancement projects, this unit was not able to grow any food this year. Work is still ongoing as long as this area stays dry. The Kingfisher Lake water-control structure valve was opened on Nov. 17 to help flood this area. 50% flooded.

SLATY CROSSING MOIST-SOIL UNIT Due to ongoing waterfowl habitat enhancement projects, this unit was not able to grow a desirable native vegetation crop this year. The area was seeded with millet after the project was completed. The area yielded a great stand of planted millet. Due to abnormally dry conditions and low river levels, this area is not expected to fill up as fast as in previous years. The pump was started on Nov. 17 but will not be run continuously this year due to the lack of adequate water in the river. 95% flooded.

BLACK LANDS MOIST-SOIL UNIT This unit this year contains one of the best stands of desirable native vegetation in recent years. The wooded areas inside the unit produced a poor red oak mast crop this year. Due to abnormally dry conditions and low river levels, this area is not expected to fill up as fast as in previous years. The river level is still too low to properly pump. 95% flooded.

BLACK LANDS DUCK AREA The wooded sections of this area produced a poor red oak mast crop this year. This area also contains a mix of moderate to great stands of desirable native vegetation mixed throughout. The Kingfisher Lake water-control structure valve was opened on Nov. 17 to help flood this area. 60% flooded.

PULLEN POND Due to ongoing waterfowl habitat enhancement projects, parts of the central section of this area is bare ground. Most of the area has amazing stands of desirable native vegetation. The desirable native vegetation has started to become more and more prevalent with each year of ongoing management work. Work is still ongoing until the area becomes too wet to work. This area is rainfall dependent to flood. Water level 5%.

POND CREEK GTR This area produced a poor red oak mast crop this year with good stands of desirable native vegetation in the open lands within this area. Due to abnormally dry conditions, this area is not expected to fill up as fast as in previous years. The water-control structures were closed on Nov. 16. This area is rainfall dependent to flood. 0% flooded.

SLATY GTR This area produced a poor red oak mast crop this year with good stands of desirable native vegetation in the open lands within this area. Due to abnormally dry conditions, this area is not expected to fill up as fast as in previous years. The water-control structure was closed on Nov. 16. 0% flooded.



