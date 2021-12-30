The nation in brief: Westminster dog show delayed again

Westminster dog show delayed again

NEW YORK -- The Westminster Kennel Club's annual dog show has become the latest event to be postponed or canceled in New York as the number of coronavirus cases surges.

The club's board of governors announced Wednesday that it was postponing its 2022 event, scheduled for late January, to later in the year. A new date wasn't given.

"The health and safety of all participants in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show are paramount," the group said in a statement. "We appreciate the community's continued interest and support as we delay the show to a time when we can safely convene."

The 144-year-old dog show attracts thousands of competitors from around the U.S. and is normally held in February, with semifinal and final rounds at Madison Square Garden. Last year, it was moved to June and held outdoors at the Lyndhurst estate in suburban Tarrytown, north of New York City. Spectators weren't allowed, and human participants had to be vaccinated or newly tested.

A Pekingese named Wasabi won best in show, beating out a whippet, a French bulldog, an old English sheepdog, a German shorthaired pointer, a Samoyed and a West Highland white terrier.

With covid-19 cases now exploding around the U.S., the postponement comes less than two weeks after more than 8,500 canines, owners and handlers converged for another top U.S. dog show, the American Kennel Club National Championship in Orlando, Fla.

Suspect in kids hit-and-run gets rowdy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- A 27-year-old man accused in a hit-and-run crash that killed two children and injured four others caused a disturbance during his first court appearance Wednesday, hours after his arrest by sheriff's deputies.

Sean Charles Greer was arrested late Tuesday after physical evidence led detectives to him following the Monday afternoon crash in Wilton Manors, the Broward sheriff's office said.

During a court appearance Wednesday, deputies led Greer away after he apparently objected to attending the proceeding, news outlets reported.

Officials said Greer was driving a 2009 Honda Accord sedan Monday when he veered around a transit bus and hit a group of children on a sidewalk.

Andrea Fleming, 6, and Kylie Jones, 5, died at the scene. Draya Fleming, Laziyah Stokes, Johnathan Carter and Audre Fleming were taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

Greer fled the scene, and his car was later located in Wilton Manors, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale, deputies said.

He faces multiple charges, including two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury.

Man held in killing of deputy, car theft

MILL SHOALS, Ill. -- Authorities have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of an eastern Illinois deputy early Wednesday and a carjacking in neighboring Missouri a few hours later.

Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Todd Ringle said the person was arrested at a home near Carlyle, Ill., about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Carlyle is a Clinton County town about 45 miles east of St. Louis. No other suspect was being sought, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

No other information about the arrest or the suspect was immediately available.

The Wayne County, Ill., sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that Deputy Sean Riley responded to a motorist assist call on Interstate 64 near Mill Shoals around 5 a.m. Wednesday. A second officer who arrived at the scene found Riley dead. The deputy's squad car was later found abandoned on I-64.

The search for the suspect extended to St. Peters, Mo., where police believe a man involved in a shooting and carjacking shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday at a QuikTrip convenience store was the same person who killed the deputy.

St. Peters police said the man drove away from the convenience store in a car that was later found near Interstate 70 in nearby O'Fallon, Mo. The suspect then stole a white pickup, police said.

2 suspects charged in mall shooting

CHICAGO -- Two Chicago men have been charged in a shooting at a shopping mall that wounded four bystanders and sent thousands of last-minute Christmas shoppers running for cover last week.

Tyran Williams, 32, and Steve Lane, 29, face multiple felonies, including aggravated discharge of a firearm, in the Dec. 23 shootout at Oakbrook Center, a mall in west suburban Oak Brook.

A judge issued a $1 million bail Wednesday for both men during a court appearance.

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said Williams and Lane fired at each other near Auntie Anne's pretzel store at the shopper-filled mall after an argument broke out between Williams and Lane's male companion.

Williams was hit four times, while three women and a man who were in the area were also wounded in the shooting. Lane and his companion fled after the shooting, authorities said.

Mall security estimates that between 15,000 and 20,000 people were in the mall at the time.



